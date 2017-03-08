The Editor’s View: Olivier Awards must be clearer on eligibility

What’s in a name? The Olivier Awards used to be called the Society of West End Theatre Awards. It’s worth remembering that when flicking through the list of nominees for Theatreland’s top gongs.

It is tempting to think of the Oliviers as theatre’s version of the Oscars. In some ways, they are: they are UK theatre’s glitziest and most high-profile awards ceremony. In terms of eligibility, though, they are less straightforward than their cinema counterpart.

With the Oscars, if you open for at least a week in a cinema in Los Angeles County during a given year, you are eligible for consideration. With the Oliviers, the criteria is more restrictive: you must have performed in a theatre that is a member of the Society of London Theatre (formerly the Society of West End Theatre) and played 30 performances. If you play in a theatre that is not a full member of SOLT, but is affiliated, you can pay to be considered. If you play in any other theatre, forget it.

There’s nothing wrong with this. SOLT (or SWET as it used to be known) is the trade body for theatre managements in the capital. The awards are a marketing exercise – and an increasingly effective one – for London’s major theatres. They are funded by London’s major theatres, so why shouldn’t they be?

But it strikes me that there is a lot of confusion in the industry and beyond about what the Oliviers are, and what they are not.

Often, when people complain that such-and-such a show hasn’t been nominated, it’s because it simply wasn’t eligible. The problem is that – by changing the awards’ name (quite sensibly in many ways) from the SWET Awards to the Olivier Awards in 1984 – the specific connection to the West End was lost. This has resulted in a belief, even an expectation in some quarters, that the awards represent all of London, or even UK, theatre. They don’t.

A recent change in judging procedure (whereby the more paying members of SOLT you have, the more votes you are able to cast) appears to mean the awards are now even more focused on the commercial West End than before.

Perhaps this is less due to the judging procedure than an artistically resurgent commercial sector, but if it is to be a long-term refocusing of the awards towards the commercial West End that pays for them, then organisers need to think about bringing greater clarity to precisely what theatre the Oliviers are celebrating, and what they are not.

Email your views to alistair@thestage.co.uk

Read Mark Shenton's comment on the Oliviers’ judging process

