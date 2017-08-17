The Editor’s View: Employers hold the whip hand in diversity drive

It has been fascinating to look at some of the issues raised by Labour’s Acting Up inquiry through the prism of my own experience in journalism.

We tend to think of theatre as a special case, but many of the problems of representation in the industry are replicated in other sectors – such as media and politics.

Like theatre, media and politics are sectors that once represented feasible career paths for working-class children with opportunities to progress if the talent was there, even if qualifications or connections were not.

Half a century ago, theatre had a vibrant regional repertory network that offered a full career opportunity in itself and helped develop and feed into the national companies and West End; journalism had a plethora of thriving, excellent local newspapers that served a similar function; and local politics, business and trade unions often provided the breeding ground for the next generation of MPs.

Since then, all three sectors have become delocalised and professionalised.

Where once it was common for untrained theatre workers to progress through the amateur sector or repertory system, it is now increasingly rare to see someone in a West End show without a marquee drama school training; most entry-level applicants for journalism jobs come via two or three postgraduate training courses and in Westminster we have seen the advent of the career politician.

In and of themselves, none of these developments are necessarily bad. Actors come out of drama schools well-versed in both stage and TV technique, journalists have a far wider range of skills than their predecessors and politicians, well, maybe best not to go there…

But, in different ways, all three of these sectors have a responsibility to reflect the country and, increasingly, there is a perception that they are failing in that function.

Certainly, the training institutions that supply these sectors must shoulder their share of the blame, but employers must too.

Just because these training routes exist, it doesn’t mean employers must slavishly follow them. Employers are capable of casting their gaze beyond these standard routes to find talent elsewhere, it’s just that they often don’t.

If the training institutions aren’t supplying employers with the talent they need, employers hold the whip hand – they are in a position to push for change. And, if schools don’t, they can look elsewhere for their future employees.

