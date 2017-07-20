The Editor’s View: ‘Chilled’ performances could become the noisy norm

Audience behaviour is always a subject of lively debate at The Stage. Rarely a week goes by without someone observing some kind of disruptive behaviour from a fellow theatregoer. And whenever we write about the subject, we’re always inundated with stories from audiences and theatre professionals relating their own personal horror stories.

My most recent example actually happened in the cinema. Two rows in front of me last weekend two members of the audience nearly came to blows after one objected to the other pushing their bare feet through the seats in front of her, placing them on his arm rest. He was furious, but the lady in question was perplexed about what she had done wrong.

I generally find myself on the permissive side of the debate – believing that it does theatre few favours to portray itself as an unwelcoming world with strict rules and regulations. But I found my permissiveness tested to its limit recently when, at a major West End press night, a near-neighbour texted and vaped, while also throwing in the odd wolf whistle and shouting comments at the stage. Some of her behaviour would have been frowned on at a football match.

As a general trend, audience behaviour is becoming more relaxed – some would say worse. Increasingly, people expect to be able to behave as if they are in their own home.

In this context, the Royal Shakespeare Company’s plans to launch ‘chilled’ performances are an interesting development. Unlike relaxed performances, these shows are unedited and are not intended to play to groups with specific needs. They are not, for example, tailored to theatregoers with an autistic spectrum condition. Instead, the RSC believes it might attract a wider audience from those wanting to watch theatre in a setting in which movement and noise is more permitted: for example, parents with babes in arms.

The result could be one of two things. First, these performances could attract those who currently go to the theatre and disturb others, leaving the bulk of shows full of better-behaved punters. Or gradually, these kind of ‘chilled’ performances might become the new norm and those who want to watch theatre in hushed silence will have to book for the theatrical equivalent of a ‘quiet coach’.

And if you were wondering what I was watching at the cinema, it was The Planet of the Apes – which somehow seems appropriate.

Email your views to alistair@thestage.co.uk