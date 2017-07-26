Soapbox: Understudies don’t want the stars to break a leg, just give us the respect we deserve

The role of an understudy is a strange one. It can be a real hoot and is rewarding, as you meet some fantastic people.

I've understudied a bit now and have been privileged to watch some really beautiful work. The great and the good have been warm, kind, gracious and respected that I too have a job to do.

If they get 'Delhi belly' or lose their voice, I'm there to hold the fort until they're well again. We don't want to be 'discovered,’ we don't want you to break your leg to give us our moment in the sun, a lot of us don't want to go on at all.

We're just there to keep the show ticking over as best we can if you're poorly. Serve the play, not drop a stitch, a worker among workers.

The show I'm on at the moment hasn't allowed me to see a run-through. I don't know why exactly, possibly the alchemical magic of the rehearsal process might be tainted.

We're in tech now and I still haven't seen the whole show. The wardrobe and wigs people were introduced just before the tech started. The understudies, who were standing right there beside them and who also hadn't met the cast, weren't.

Although they apologised, it's indicative of the vibe. Nobody has made the effort to get to know us in the cast. I've had no contract, although my agent's asked the producers many times.

We were told that our walk-on part in the show had now been cut, casually by someone in wardrobe. The horrible truth is we're not well known enough to complain too much. We can't afford to; we're expendable.

A difficult understudy is an unemployed understudy, so most of the time we simply have to suck it up and keep as professional and chirpy as we can.

Understudies don't mind being put in the bowels or the attic of the theatre – that's all just part of the gig. We don't mind being forgotten about, especially in the early days of previews. Everyone is white-knuckling before press night, headless chickens doing their best. We totally get that.

We get that, although we're coming in through the same entrance as you, you might not acknowledge our presence, that there might be stuff on your mind. We are willing you on and supporting you 100%. We all want to be part of something good.

What we do mind is when human decency goes out the window. To everyone in the industry, stage management and 'principals' alike, I ask this of you:

Please give your understudies the respect they deserve. It's a real job that is there to save the producers thousands of pounds.

Please respect that we're actors too. You won't catch Equityminimum-itis if you come too close. You don't train to be an understudy. We've trained and learned our craft just like you. Make the effort to get to know us a bit.

Please don't be too patronising - no verbal patting us on the head, we're not five years old doing tippy toes at a school concert when we do an understudy run.

We're actors just doing our best, having not been afforded the process you've been through. We are almost always having to work with people on stage that have hardly looked us in the eye before, but are now shouting at us or snogging us in front of a audience.

If you've come in to help us out with it, think of all the endless hours we've had to watch you. It's not such an ordeal to give up a bit of your afternoon. I've known actors who had to be persuaded by the company manager to put the costume on, refused the wig and did the whole thing, reluctantly, at half volume.

In what we like to think of as one of the more sensitive and compassionate industries, understudies can get a pretty rough time. I've seen some that are quite brilliant actors, in fact better than the person they're understudying. I’ve seen celebrity stars who have left the run not even knowing their understudy’s name.

So, let's hear it for the all the backstage actors, schlepping around the country or stuck in their dressing rooms right now. It can be very lonely, soul-destroying work.

Knock on their door. We're generally an amiable, funny bunch. If you get to know us and you're very lucky, my God, we've got some stories to tell. I've been understudied myself and if any of the people who covered my part felt I've in any way disrespected you, I'm so profoundly sorry.