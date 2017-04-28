Robert Gore-Langton: Why is every theatre hell-bent on having a worse name?

What’s in a theatre name? The Bridge (to open this year near Tower Bridge) is sweet and short. Shakespeare North to be built in Knowlsey, near Liverpool, is okay. But Home (the new theatre in Manchester) is a dud name. If you’re going out for the evening, why be reminded of home? There are plans for a new in-the-round theatre to replace the Astoria which was scandalously demolished. The proposed venue is to be called the Nimax. Sounds like an anti-venereal ointment to me.

Then there is the Other Palace. This name is for the recently built St James Theatre in Victoria, now rebadged under new ownership. The Other Palace is an unwitty reference to the Queen’s residence next door and to the Victoria Palace nearby. Dyslexics could end up getting a taxi to the Other Place in Stratford by mistake.

The elegantly named Ambassadors is to be renamed the Sondheim. The composer may be a legend in the business. But I doubt that British customers and tourists have a clue who he is. Besides, Sondheim’s already got a whopping theatre in New York named after him, does he really need another?

On Broadway, they love wrecking their theatres with name changes. The elegant 1918-built Plymouth Theatre is now depressingly called the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre after some showbiz big shot.

Was the renaming of the Albery Theatre to the Noel Coward necessary? The theatre started life in 1903 as the New Theatre. Why rename it a third time, and after a playwright whose name is so regularly up in lights in the West End anyway.

Ivor Novello (formerly the Strand) at least lived and died in a flat above the theatre renamed after the composer and jailbird (he did time for petrol coupon fraud in the war, which occasioned a cruel parody of his most famous song Keep the Home Tyres Turning) in 2005. But I'd hate to see the Aldwych Theatre (with which the Novello is architecturally paired) next door changed. Geographically titled theatres may sound a bit dull but at least you know where they are.

The National Theatre recently renamed its refurbished studio theatre after its most generous donor, Lloyd Dorfman. But everyone thinks an actor or writer should have been honoured – Tom Stoppard, for example.

However, I am not sure the Comedy Theatre has been improved by calling it the Harold Pinter. Stoppard famously wrote to ask him: "Have you thought of changing your name to Harold Comedy?"

It made sense to rename the Globe the Gielgud, since Gielgud is a legend and two Globes in London was one too many. But London lost a landmark when the 1930 art deco Whitehall theatre was architecturally re-imagined (that is, vandalised) and called Trafalgar Studios. Pretentious or what?

With theatres, temptation to change their names should be resisted. As Ralph Richardson used to say to actors thinking about writing their memoirs: “Think twice, cocky, wait 15 years and then don’t do it.”