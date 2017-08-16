Rob Halliday: Tokyo team’s enlightening approach is bang on cue

It’s strange, the different directions the winds of showbiz can buffet you. There was a long period when it felt like almost every time I got on a plane it was heading west, to America. Lately, though, it’s felt like every flight has instead been heading east.

There is perhaps an allegory here about what happens when a country, or at least its supposed leader, sticks two fingers up to the rest of the world: maybe the rest of the world just turns its back. Or perhaps it’s a statement about a shift in the balance of money and power eastwards.

Whatever the reason, at a more personal level it means fun new places to visit, great new people to work with, and a chance to see things done in ways that are sometimes quite different from the UK and US norms.

For example, on Billy Elliot Tokyo our wonderful lighting operator, Yuta, picks up his own script and score each night, into which he personally has written all the cue points – and without anyone else telling him when to do the cues, he performs the lighting for the show. Every cue, bang on.

Arriving from the UK or US, the temptation is to scream that this can’t work, that there must be someone, a deputy stage manager (UK) or production stage manager (US) who is in charge of calling all the cues.

But sit back, relax and see how others do it: with due respect to all the DSMs and PSMs of the world – who are brilliant at what they do – it is fascinating to see a layer stripped out, all of the little cumulative delays and hesitations and uncertainties (go on the ‘g’ or the ‘o’?) and compensations removed. Billy in Japan feels really, really tight.

Of course, for this to work you need a good operator. But you want that anyway, surely? And they need to be able to see the show properly: our Tokyo team looked baffled when told of the West End theatres where the lighting operator was hidden away with barely a view of the stage. How are you meant to care about something, take pride in something, that you’re not even allowed to see? It is a fair question.

Which isn’t to say there wasn’t a stage manager – of course there was. Toku ran a great team who seemed to have things ready to go almost before we realised we needed them. They also seem to take on some jobs (refilling the snow machines, recharging the batteries in the practicals) that here would fall to the lighting team. Perhaps that’s fair exchange for not having to call 400 cues each night.

While it’s true that working there involves using translators – and we were lucky to have the wonderful Sonoko as ours – you do inevitably pick up words along the way as you hear them.

But, heading home, the most remarkable thing about six weeks in Tokyo, I realise now, is that I have no idea what the Japanese word for ‘no’ is; I’m pretty sure no one ever used it. That is the mark of a truly great team, in Japan and everywhere else in the world.