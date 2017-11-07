Rob Halliday: Rebranding theatre shows as ‘start-ups’ could pay dividends

Unless you’re a tech nerd, you’ll probably have no idea who Scott Forstall is. Yet, chances are a product he helped create is now a fundamental part of your life: Apple’s iPhone.

Forstall led the software development team for the iOS versions one through six for the smartphone and early iPads. Ultimately, he was ousted by the new leadership after the death of company founder Steve Jobs. So, what does a well-rewarded, well-connected member of the Californian tech industry do next? In Forstall’s case, the answer was to co-produce a Broadway show, the musical Fun Home. The tech guru’s love of the performing arts might explain why the iPhone was such a radical departure from the products that came before it. And he also clearly has a good eye for a show, since it was well received by audiences and critics and collected five Tony awards.

To mark the 10th anniversary of the iPhone’s launch this year, Forstall took part in a public interview at the Computer History Museum near San Francisco. He talked about the phone, of course. But fascinating to our world was his response to a question about the process of getting a show on. “Every show is like a start-up,” he replied. “You start with the creative types. You invent something out of whole cloth. You put a bunch of effort and money and time and your life behind it, you give it out to the public, and you hope it is successful, and they decide.”

It’s an interesting comparison, and not one I’ve ever heard anyone based in ‘our’ world make. Maybe we should make more of the very act of making a new show. Maybe rebranding the process as a start-up would attract new sources of funding eager to be part of that frenzied world (with the bonus of a good opening night – and party – to enjoy). Maybe, as the best tech start-ups do, everyone involved with the creation of the show, not just the top tier, could be incentivised by a little participation in the profits should they arrive. That’s in addition to, not as a replacement for, a salary.

Those in the American tech industry go into new companies reasonably – rather than richly – paid, fully hoping for the later payday if the thing they’re helping to create becomes a hit, ideally a monster hit. Plus we’d get to say to our friends, neighbours and bank managers that we were involved in a ‘start-up’ (a modern, serious-sounding buzzword) rather than just the slightly frivolous-sounding task of putting on a show.

Of course, tech start-ups can often get going with nothing more than a few people and a few computers; theatre, at least traditional theatre, is somewhat more demanding. And software-based start-ups arguably scale more easily than theatre productions, hence their appeal to the stock-market investors.

And then there was the second half of Forstall’s response: that in shows “you just lose money almost always… versus sometimes you can make money at a start-up”. So maybe you need to accept we’re all really here for the love of this work we do. But maybe, somewhere out there, someone will come up with a new idea that does truly reinvent theatre for the start-up age.