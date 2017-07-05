Rob Halliday: Imagination – the human trait technology can’t replace

Ever felt like you chose poorly? Whether because of that slightly raised eyebrow of disappointment when you told your parents you were going to work in showbiz, or the sense that everyone who took one of the so-called ‘proper’ jobs is now earning more than you? Or the memory of a former education secretary saying that studying the arts would hold you back for the rest of your life?

However, it could just be that you didn’t choose so poorly after all.

The pace at which technology changes the world is astonishing. It’s been a while since it started sweeping away repetitive or difficult manual tasks – think of the robots that now assemble cars or the ATMs that hand you cash.

But now it’s coming after more complex things. Flying a plane. Driving a car. Writing the content you read on the internet. Recognising you and checking your passport as you re-enter your country. Doing some of your legal work. Diagnosing your illness.

If rules and logic and clever processing can be applied to your job, maybe it’s time to start thinking about a new job?

But what about us, the ‘creative industries’? Describe us in a slightly different way, and perhaps it’s clear why there’s still hope for us in this technological world. This is the industry where people’s strength is their ability to use – and to trust – their imagination. We are the imagination industry. ‘Imagineers’, to use the wonderful word coined by Disney. We dream something up, play with the idea for a bit, then work to make it real.

We’re not alone in that, of course. For all the insistence of those in government who try to run education that courses must be entirely practical and functional, the dreamers are not limited to the arts. The best of those working in science and engineering also use and trust their imaginations. It’s how they come up with the unexpected, revolutionary twist on the accepted ‘fact’.

Culture is a powerful tool for helping to do that. So in forcing it out of the curriculum, it is not just the arts themselves that will suffer. It will be every area of life that cannot be computerised, where an algorithm in a machine cannot replace the dreaming and imagination of a human. Including, ironically, the very act of figuring out how to make those very machines.

But since the computer cannot dream, it feels like our world of the creative arts will remain a place powered by people. We will create new ideas and then, since most of our dreams result in specific, one-off productions the creation of which can’t easily be automated, bringing those dreams to life.

Indeed, our skills will be more in demand, as those whose purpose has been replaced by technology seek other ways of occupying their time, demanding entertainment to lose themselves in.

Remember that next time someone raises their eyebrow at your choice of career. Tell them you love what you do – and your choice will be shown to be wise in the long run.