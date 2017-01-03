A bargain centre like this happens once in a lifetime. So runs the slogan on the canopy of Honest Ed's discount department store in Toronto, which closed its doors for good on December 31.

And what, I hear you ask, has that got to do with theatre?

Honest Ed's was the brainchild of the late Ed Mirvish, founder of the Mirvish theatre empire in Toronto, who opened the store in 1948. From this foundation, he would go on to build one of the most successful and significant theatre and production companies in the world.

Despite the theatrical success, Honest Ed's continued to be run by the Mirvish family and serve the people of Toronto, becoming a city landmark. It was also one of the greatest showbiz emporiums and theatre museums in the world; Mirvish did not like to throw things away. Pictures, props and show merchandise would get moved to the shop after a run ended to be displayed and sold. Sadly, Honest Ed's could not survive the new wave of discounters, combined with the move to online shopping.

The time I saw Tide washing liquid displayed in front of a picture of (a young) Maggie Smith will remain with me forever. The staircase down to the menswear department was adorned with production photography from Crazy for You and Les Miserables. This was the bizarre, charming madness of Honest Ed's.

The success of the retail operation fuelled Mirvish's move into theatre. He was a brilliant marketer and a master of the slogan. For a revival of the The Pajama Game, everyone - including Mirvish - attended in their pyjamas.

Having left school at 15, he'd worked his way up through retail and dry-cleaning and opened Canada's first discount store. In 1963, he discovered Toronto's Royal Alexandra theatre, rotting in a rundown neighbourhood and slated for demolition. He bought it on the condition that if he couldn't run it as a successful theatre, he could demolish it himself and build on the site.

Without any showbusiness experience, Mirvish studied what was doing well in the theatres of New York and London, then began acquiring rights and mounting his own local productions. He also opened a string of restaurants near theatres, all with a spin on his name, simultaneously creating Toronto's theatre district, a captive audience and another lucrative income stream.

As Toronto's theatre economy grew, London and New York started to take notice. The Mirvish Organisation continued to produce its own productions and co-produce widely at home and abroad, while also taking over and building more theatres. Toronto became a popular touring date. Many producers recognised the advantages it held as a pre-New York try-out location, which it continues to be today. The city's subscription-based audience is one of the few commercial operators with such a model – something the UK commercial theatre industry is rightly envious of.

It was this same model the Mirvishes tried unsuccessfully to adapt for London. In 1982, Ed Mirvish acquired the Old Vic and appointed Jonathan Miller as artistic director. Despite a season of landmark productions, it never made money. Mirvish is famously reported to have said to Miller: "Jonathan, if you feel the urge to be commercial, don't resist it."

In 1990, Mirvish would also go on to produce the London premiere of Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods at the Phoenix Theatre. Despite a slew of Olivier nominations and awards, the production closed early. But the cuckoo clocks that had adorned the stage design survived – they were all shipped back to Honest Ed's.

In 2016 we lost many legends. In the final few days of the year, the closure of Honest Ed's is one more to add to that list. Its departure will go unnoticed by the global theatre industry, but deserves to be marked. Without it, the Toronto commercial theatre industry may have been very different.

Until it is removed, the sign that has hung for so many years above Honest Ed's store front says it all: There is no place like this place... anyplace. It's a mantra you could just as easily apply to theatre.