On Saturday, Art by Yasmina Reza ends its 10-week run at the Old Vic Theatre. This first West End revival has seen the play again well-received by critics but with no extension or transfer announced.

The original 1996 production of Art ran for eight years, but if that same production premiered in the West End today, starring its original cast of Albert Finney, Tom Courtney and Ken Stott, I believe it would have also played a limited season without extension or recast.

In 2013, I wrote a column expressing my concern about how fewer West End plays were being set up to run longer than three months, and cast changes were becoming a rarity. Four years later, I think the position has worsened.

The popularity of the current programming model – stacking up limited star-led runs – is understandably attractive to theatre landlords. It removes their risk of gaps and ensures rents are paid, but reducing the ability to extend a production creates enormous challenges for the independent producer in terms of raising investment. A short, defined run also favours the casting director, who can work it around the star's film and TV commitments.

A smash hit can still trigger a fast return, enabling it to potentially recoup by the end of its limited season, but a slower burning hit is not afforded that same ability. That means producers need to expect high attendance percentages to return their investments, while audiences can expect higher ticket prices. For the investor, the move from recoupment to profit is reduced, and the proposition becomes less attractive.

The model is a threat both to independent producing and, by extension, new writing in the West End. More concerning still, we are seeing this model being applied to musicals. The Wind in the Willows, a new musical, opens this summer at the London Palladium but even if it's the hit of the season, it cannot extend as the return of Christmas pantomime with Dick Whittington has already been announced for December.

“I want to book for the David Tennant play,” someone remarked to me last week. Conversely, I can never remember Art's title being erased and replaced solely by the names of its stars. It often used to be said that an actor launched a play; today, many of them also close it.

The longer a play or musical can run, the better it can establish itself and, crucially, its writer. We are nurturing, in the West End at least, a model that favours stars over writers. It will come at a cost, and not just for new work, but also for opportunity. And for the industry as a whole.