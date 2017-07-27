Richard Jordan: 12 months on from the worst West End audience ever

Just over a year ago, I was sat in a West End auditorium with the worst-behaved audience I had ever experienced at the theatre. My fellow punters at that fateful night’s Doctor Faustus had talked, eaten loudly and used their mobile phones throughout the performance.

My column on that visit to the theatre became the most-read article on the Stage website last year, but what has interested me since is the discussion about audience behaviour that it initiated.

In choosing to attend, I don't believe that any new – or, for that matter, seasoned – theatregoer has ever booked because they can eat an exorbitantly-priced tub of popcorn while watching a performance.

Making theatre accessible and connecting it with audiences does not include creating an environment for the viewers to text, eat or drink while the action unfolds on stage. It is about putting on work they want to see, at affordable ticket prices, and then doing it the best you possibly can.

Kit Harington, the star of Doctor Faustus, responded to my column defending his audience saying he had not been distracted by them and he rightly noted that the production had attracted a new audience to West End theatre.

However, theatres’ quest for that all-important "new audience" must not be at the cost of relegating the equally valuable regular attendee.

In the case of Doctor Faustus, many of the enthusiastic Game of Thrones fans excited to be there – myself included – would have liked to hear what Jon Snow was actually saying over the auditorium hubbub and not be distracted by the glare of mobile phones in their peripheral vision.

Theatres are sending out mixed messages. With the snacks that some venues offer, you can't necessarily blame audiences for eating noisy, smelly food during a performance. The Ambassador Theatre Group has now taken this even further with the introduction of at-seat menus where food and drinks can be delivered before and at the interval of a performance.

Enjoying food and drink at the theatre goes back to long before Nell Gwynn sold her oranges at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, but even then, theatre landlords had the common sense (perhaps after having one or two thrown at them) to recognise that oranges are soft and therefore quiet to eat.

So, has the general attitude of today’s audiences become less considerate towards each other? I ask this question because over the past year I have witnessed several incidents at different theatres where, during a performance, an audience member or the front-of-house staff has politely asked if another viewer would stop using their mobile phone or be quiet, only to be sworn back at.

On these occasions, not only does it distract you from the production but the whole experience is both unsettling and troubling.

This cuts both ways. However much one person might be incensed by a nearby distraction, mutual respect and consideration is still needed between audience members and towards the front-of-house staff. The theatre employees are trying to ensure the experience is enjoyable and memorable for everyone.

It's vital that venues think about how they convey information to audiences, especially new ones. I can completely sympathise with Imelda Staunton who banned food, drink and phones from her West End production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, expressing her frustration at the distraction they caused to her concentration.

However, the number of advanced-booking messages I received on email from the box office about this, and then the multiple “dos and don’ts” signs around the theatre – including either side of the proscenium arch – felt like overkill.

Would a message from Staunton by email or recorded to play pre-show that explained her position achieved the same objective? After all, every audience wants and wills the star to give their absolute best.

Theatres should constantly be alive, animated and never reverential. When thought about in depth, the concept of theatregoing is a bizarre one: you are squashed into a space incredibly close to a stranger, as someone walks on to the stage and sings, "There's a bright golden haze on the meadow…” and we all believe them.

Belief is the absolute glue of the theatregoing experience. No matter how good the actor, it's harder for an audience to invest in the world on stage if they are being distracted by the behaviour of other audience members around them.

In following the passionate discussions this past year about the audience experience, it has reiterated for me that harmony will only be achieved if audiences respect and show courtesy both towards each other, the performers and the theatre's staff. In turn, theatres must recognise their responsibility as being the critical and complicit component in how a production is experienced.