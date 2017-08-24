Richard Jordan: Keep your ear to the ground and your mind open to make the best of the fringe

Edinburgh can frequently present surprises – not just in discovering shows but also unearthing artists appearing for the first time, or finding a stellar performer putting on a secret pop-up gig.

As you keep your ear to the ground at the fringe you also have to keep an open mind, and as a result you may well stumble upon something unexpectedly brilliant.

Last year it was the late-night show Ghost Quartet, written and performed by Dave Malloy. A few months later, Malloy had swapped a tent in the Summerhall car park for the Imperial Theater on Broadway, which became home to his musical Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812.

This year at the fringe I discovered that West End leading lady Rachel Tucker, who has appeared in Wicked and We Will Rock You, was performing her cabaret show for two late-night engagements at the Pleasance.

Unlisted in either the fringe or venue brochures, the pop-up-gig’s announcement was scrawled in marker pen at the bottom of the show listings at the venue.

But the hundred or so people who, like me, found their way to the show were treated to a cabaret performance masterclass that within this intimate setting was thrilling to watch.

A week later and an altogether different masterclass was taking place at the Space venues. Glancing through the fringe programme, the name Moises Kaufman leapt out.

After a double-take to be sure it was the Tony-award winning US writer and director whose works include The Laramie Project, I attended his free morning event, where we were afforded an altogether different, but equally valuable, masterclass on performance, play craft and theatre technique.

Over at the Pleasance, Mark Pinkosh – who back in 1995 won The Stage’s inaugural Edinburgh Acting Award – has returned to the fringe after a considerable period of absence with a new work from his US-based company Starving Artists called Let Me Look at You. In it, Pinkosh give another virtuoso performance. As many young actors and theatre students as possible should grab the opportunity to go along and see a master of naturalism at work.

The fringe offers these opportunities to watch work or attend talks by extraordinary creatives every year. The only way to keep and build on knowledge is to share it. Fringe festivals around the world exemplify this point, especially where so many individuals attending and performing may still be studying or embarking on a theatre career.

In the arts, the opportunity to continue learning is invaluable, together with seeing the widest work possible drawn from around the world for which festivals afford a vital platform.

Fringe-goers and arts professionals can miss golden opportunities to learn and discover if they do not keep an eagle eye on developments in the arts industry and how that is manifested at the festival.

There is perhaps no prouder moment for the fringe-goer than to have been at a show on day one of the festival, along with just a splattering of other audience members, that goes on to become the hit of the fringe.

The comedian John Bishop often recounts his first visit to Edinburgh. When playing one of the tiniest Pleasance venues, his audiences were so small that he met them by name at the door and bought them all a drink before performing. Not bad to be able to say: “That bloke filling the O2 once bought me a beer before his set.”

Buzz in Edinburgh is a critical factor, and the interaction between performers and audiences interaction is unique.

Rarely in any other arts environment would you take the advice of a complete stranger standing next to you in a line about a show to see and then hurry off to buy a ticket for it.

Or alternatively, take a leaflet off someone in the street for a show, only to be sat watching them perform on stage less than an hour later. Edinburgh is also perhaps the only time you may find a leading critic such as Lyn Gardner tweeting that she has a free hour and "any recommendations of a good show to see?"

This all serves to remind us that engagement and community of participant and audience alike is the glue to everything that makes up a successful fringe festival combined with honesty and knowledge. It’s therefore the allure of this that brings me back to Edinburgh each August; to learn, be entertained and, above all, to share.