Richard Jordan: I love the fringe, but those taking part need more mental health support

The end of this year’s Edinburgh Fringe was marked, as ever, with the various awards presented across the city, its annual take on the end-of-term prize giving.

Whether in receipt of an award or not – and let’s face it, only a tiny fraction of the more than 3,300 shows were – performing at the fringe has hopefully been a rewarding experience for most participants.

Inevitability, when considering the vast number of shows at the festival and how trying the month can be, for some it will have been neither an easy nor a happy one.

The fringe is a place of highs and lows. While this could be considered reflective of a life in the theatre, the difference here is that the intensity of the experience involved is cranked up.

It's especially prevalent for the first-time participant whose dream of coming to Edinburgh has often left them unprepared for what can be a brutal experience if things do not go the way they'd hoped.

The fringe is absorbing and all-consuming; it's easy to lose touch with what's happening in the rest of the world over its four-week duration. It can cause an unenviable pressure upon some of its participants, especially if they have personally invested thousands to put their work on.

The run-up to the fringe can bring a tidal wave of optimism that engulfs Edinburgh, as the city becomes pregnant with expectation over the cultural highlights to come.

For some, a set of great reviews, brilliant word-of-mouth, the right venue and right time slot will have provided them with success and the euphoric high they had dreamed about as their month at the fringe flies by.

But for others whose shows have been less favourably received – with disappointing reviews published early on – it can quickly all become deeply depressing.

There is also a painful reality that can hit when things are clearly not going to get any better. The participant’s optimism of just a few weeks earlier crumbles with the realisation they are now possibly facing considerable post-festival debt.

I do worry about the mental toll this can cause to artists and companies, especially those that are self-producing. Combine this with the fact that as soon as the fringe closes for business, it can all be quickly forgotten as the focus shifts to looking ahead to next year.

Sometimes, failure can be attributed to making bad choices. However, in theatre, there are times when you can do everything right but the show simply does not click with press and audiences.

You could say that these lessons come from the 'school of hard knocks', and the reality of this means it can determine for some whether this is the career they want to pursue.

But the fringe is a different environment to any other theatrical event because of its size and the number of shows that are self-produced. Some of these seem to be happening out of blind love, without any business sense behind them, which is dangerous.

The Fringe Society needs to help minimise the issues of participants who may feel alone, disheartened, vulnerable and in debt when the show is over

None of this means that participants at the fringe should in any way be getting a free pass, nor that the very best work shouldn't be highlighted and rewarded.

An open-access festival is vital for the platform it affords, but as a result it also increases the volume of shows presented annually. Nobody embarks on work without believing that it will be successful, but there can be an alarming level of inexperience and naivety within some participants’ journeys to the fringe.

The Fringe Society, the festival’s governing body, runs a series of events before and during Edinburgh about getting the best out of work taken up. As its size grows, however, there is a need to expand these events further with more of a focus on the business side and preparations needed to handle both success and failure, which, in turn, may influence the decisions and risks potential participants choose to take.

Over recent years, mental health has become one of the big issues for the arts industry, and has also been a core subject explored by many of this year's fringe productions.

For the fringe itself, there is a further need to address the support and counselling for participants mental well-being at the fringe and crucially after it is all over.

This is a key responsibility for the Fringe Society to address. To keep the fringe relevant, its governing body must lead on developing a better structure for support across all the venues. It needs to help minimise the issues of participants who may feel alone, disheartened, vulnerable and in debt when the show is over.

I am a passionate advocate and fan of the Edinburgh Fringe, but I am also conscious of wanting all its participants to walk away at the end with appreciation and dignity through the enjoyment of having played it, together with the confidence of one day returning.