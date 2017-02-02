Richard Jordan: The death of unpaid internships will harm theatre’s future

The Stage recently reported on a group of cross-party MPs calling on the government to ban unpaid internships and revise work experience practices in the arts industry.

It's absolutely right to be denouncing the exploitation of young people not being paid a proper wage for work and internships or placements being undertaken. The problem is that in the theatre, I am not sure if it's that black and white.

I am certain there will be some readers of this column who, like me, grew up hanging around their local theatre. In my own case, that eventually resulted in helping out on all sorts of jobs around the building and leading to a casual paid position. My local theatre was my haven and this early, hands-on experience was priceless.

At my comprehensive school you could not study drama, but discovering my local theatre in Norwich gave me purpose. Today, that opportunity may not exist if a theatre is nervous of being accused of exploiting young people.

Rightly or wrongly, British theatre today is built upon a generation of kids hanging around stage doors trying to look useful. I know without that experience at my local theatre, I would not have got into my eventual drama training as a stage manager.

My decision to devote my own time to being at my local theatre was absolutely my choice. For someone without knowledge of my individual circumstances, it might have appeared that I was a naive teenager being taken advantage of. I don't dispute that there is a duty of care that needs to be addressed, because the tragedy is that (in any industry) there will be a few rotten apples. But a blanket approach risks ruining opportunities for everyone.

Let's be clear: a great part of any drama training in stage management or other arts positions is the practical, hands-on element. Those placements, shadowing on professional productions, are the single most vital element in theatre training. Forced to provide remuneration, how many productions would continue to offer them?

And this isn't just about a free pair of hands on a big show. What about community-minded individuals helping their local theatre to stuff envelopes or volunteering as ushers? Fringe festival workers? Amdram societies who sell tickets for their performances?

No theatre wants to damage the goodwill and support of the volunteers they often rely on, especially when so many arts organisations are fighting tough economic challenges. In any industry review of work and training, clear guidelines need to be given.

Some theatres have already scrapped unpaid internships rather than risk criticism (or costs). But the loss of these roles is a disaster for the next generation of theatremakers' growth and opportunities. Our industry's survival depends on bright, young talent coming to it with a hunger for knowledge, resourcefulness and a determination to seek out opportunity. These aren't skills that are dependent on your background, but they are essential to your survival in theatre.

Thankfully, there are a growing number of initiatives (not least The Stage Supports, launched last week) that offer routes into the industry, insight and advice. And of course the government must do what it can to protect workers from exploitation, and ensure people from all backgrounds have access to opportunities.

But applying generalised terms across a variety of industries, without offering alternative solutions, will lead to greater costs for theatres, fewer opportunities across the board and the erosion of the overall training provision.

That would be a major loss to the future of theatre.