Richard Bean’s The Hypocrite at Hull Truck Theatre – review round-up

Hull is UK City of Culture 2017. Which means that this year the city will play host to a jam-packed catalogue of cultural events, from an ELO concert at the KCOM stadium to the arrival of last year's Turner prize exhibition.

One of the highlights of the theatrical calendar is the world premiere of The Hypocrite, a new comedy by local-born Richard Bean, in a joint production between Hull Truck Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company. Bean's 2011 One Man, Two Guvnors was one of the National Theatre’s most successful shows ever, heading to the Broadway and the West End. Since then, Bean has earned praise for Great Britain, his satire on the Murdoch press, and for The Nap, his snooker-based drama that played at Sheffied's Crucible Theatre last year.

The Hypocrite – directed by Philip Breen – dives through the pages of Hull's history to the 17th century, when the city and it's governor, Sir John Hotham, played a decisive role in the English Civil War.

But are we looking at a night of Caroline excess or Cromwellian austerity?

Fergus Morgan rounds up the reviews.

The Hypocrite – One Guvnor, Two Sovereignties

So, for those of us who haven't brushed up on our Hull history recently, what's it all about?

"It is 1642", explains suede elbow-patched history teacher Michael Billington (Guardian, ★★★★), "and Hotham owes allegiance both to Charles I and, as member for Beverley, to the threatened parliament. He even owes money to both sides since he has taken £1,000 from each to pay for a daughter’s dowry. But his hand is forced when the king comes to Hull, where Hotham is governor, to secure the arsenal that could determine the fate of the civil war."

Billington says, "the basic story is true, but Bean has embroidered events to fill his play with enough running gags to fill a theatrical marathon."

Natasha Tripney (The Stage, ★★★) jumps in like BBC Bitesize to help us understand. Bean's play, she writes, is "a would-be romp filled with cross-dressing Cavaliers, self-flagellating Puritans, Levellers, Ranters, scholars, prostitutes, oyster-hawkers, and a bed designed by Inigo Jones with reported aphrodisiac properties."

Ever one to supply a pithy gobbit – pace Alan Bennett's Hector – Dominic Cavendish (Telegraph, ★★★★) summarises that Bean has "effectively penned One Guvnor, Two Sovereignties", advising that "If old-school slapstick, recklessly applied poetic licence or imaginatively unpleasant marital insults aren’t your bag, steer clear."

The Hypocrite – A touch too Cavalier?

So that's what it's about, is it any good? Has Bean done Hull proud, or let the side down? Well, some are swept up in all the farcical fun, but some are left by the wayside.

“There’s a lot of sweat and energy in Phillip Breen’s production, a lot of people dashing hither and dither, a lot of noise", writes Tripney. "This cacophony is sometimes enjoyable but it’s also lacking in coherence, and this lack becomes increasingly problematic as the production progresses."

"Phillip Breen’s production exists in a state of near-constant crescendo", gasps Dominic Maxwell (Times, ★★. "It’s exhausting rather than disarming."

"There are so many ideas in the play that some, such as a pair of princes dragging themselves through Hull in female attire, get a bit lost", admits Billington, but come on everyone, "better a Bean-feast than a famine."

Cavendish is with him. "At times, I suffered a slight sense of history failure, reeling from the pell-mell plotting, yearning for more drama, less ribaldry", he considers, but "in so far as the evening aims to entertain, it hits the bull’s-eye."

Quentin Letts (Daily Mail, ★★★★) is far more positive. "Instead of becoming bogged down by seriousness this show is determinedly jaunty", he cheers, "its tone Blackadder by way of Sergeant Bilko."

"I spent large parts of the show in happy bewilderment", he writes, "simply enjoying the frenzy of the farce."

Ron Simpson (What'sOnStage, ★★★★) agrees, writing that "Max Jones' set is elegant and functional, his costumes as inventive as the text and direction, and every trick and illusion is carried off with panache."

"Excess goes with riotous invention", he asserts, "and there's plenty of that!"

The Hypocrite – Cavaliers and Roundheads

One Man, Two Guvnors famously boasted a hugely entertaining, Tony-award winning turn from James Corden. Is there a turn to match that here?

"Director Phillip Breen gets vivid performances from all in his 20-strong cast", according to Simpson, who thinks that Mark Addy "perfectly cast as the principle-free Sir John, oddly likeable and switching easily from bombastic dignity to deflating asides, savouring Bean's clever word-play."

Letts agrees. "Mr Addy is on cracking form", he gushes. "His Hotham is an irresistible mix of haplessness, lechery and cynicism."

Addy is praised all round. Tripney calling him "game and engaging", Maxwell saluting "a masterful comic performance", and Billington opining that he "exudes a warped Falstaffian survival instinct and is especially adept at making Bean’s local gags, about Hull’s rugby league teams or the seductive delights of Bridlington, feel as if they belong in a play about the civil war."

Elsewhere, Caroline Quentin as Lady Sarah – Hotham's potty-mouthed wife – is "in fine fettle" according to Letts and "gives a mistress-class in withering disdain" according to Cavendish. For Tripney, though, she is "under-written and underused."

And the rest of the cast are generally lauded, with particular nods to Danielle Bird, as a decrepit, wheezing, relentlessly put-upon servant, and to Sarah Middleton – a "Shakespeare-reading daughter desperate for romance" according to Simpson – and to Laura Elsworthy – as "Hotham’s dependable, dead-pan servant Connie" according to Cavendish.

The Hypocrite – Is it any good?

It's a riotous, 17th-century farce, stuffed full of bawdy jokes, local references and slapstick humour. It's a little baggy, a little rough around the edges, by most accounts, but that is largely forgiven for the naked, unashamed exuberance it gleams with.

And it's a genuinely inspiring regional theatrical event, too. As Billington records, Bean's play "was so warmly received by its audience you could almost feel the local pride bouncing off the theatre walls."

Perhaps the last word is best left to local reviewer Will Ramsay (Hull Daily Mail, ★★★★), then, who simply asserts that The Hypocrite is "a delight", born and bred in Hull.