Poll: Should more West End theatres prioritise audience comfort over seating capacity?

Theatre Royal, Drury Lane auditorium from the royal box. Photo: Peter Dazeley
The Stage
Last week The Stage reported on a planned redevelopment of the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in the West End, which will undergo a multimillion-pound overhaul. Among the main changes proposed is a plan to reduce its capacity from 2,200 to around 2,000 in order to allow for wider seats and more legroom for audiences. This week we're asking: Should more West End theatres prioritise audience comfort over seating capacity?


