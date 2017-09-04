Poll: Do you think the Edinburgh Fringe is inclusive?

In the past week, two columnists for The Stage have written about differing experiences at this year's Edinburgh Fringe.

Director Rachel Bagshaw, who is a wheelchair user, said that for the first time she felt the fringe was accessible enough for her to take a show there.

In another piece, director Matthew Xia said that as a person of colour, he felt isolated and excluded by his fringe experience. This week we're asking: Do you think the Edinburgh Fringe is inclusive?