Poll: Do you think the Edinburgh Fringe is inclusive?

Generic-flyering-edinburgh-festival-fringe
Photo: George Philip/Shutterstock
The Stage
The Stage
The Stage is a British weekly newspaper and website covering the entertainment industry, and particularly theatre. It was founded in 1880. It contains news, reviews, opinion, features, and recruitment advertising.
by -

In the past week, two columnists for The Stage have written about differing experiences at this year's Edinburgh Fringe.

Director Rachel Bagshaw, who is a wheelchair user, said that for the first time she felt the fringe was accessible enough for her to take a show there.

In another piece, director Matthew Xia said that as a person of colour, he felt isolated and excluded by his fringe experience. This week we're asking: Do you think the Edinburgh Fringe is inclusive?


