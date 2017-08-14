Poll: Do you think it is right that theatres give critics free review tickets?

Writer Anthony Horowitz has said he does not understand why theatres give out free tickets to critics reviewing their shows.

He said: "As a board member of the Old Vic I don’t know why we give these people free tickets on the first night. Yes of course it might get four or five stars and that sort of helps us, but when they don’t and when they come in and are horrible about somebody’s work that just makes me angry.”

This week we're asking: Do you think it is right that theatres give critics free review tickets?