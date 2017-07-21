Phil Willmott: Is ‘cronyism’ always such a bad thing?

The recent report Workforce Review of the UK Offstage Theatre and Performing Arts Sector made for fascinating reading and it raises many pointers on how we can improve our industry.

The section bemoaning closed recruitment practices particularly caught my eye: in this context, it is referring to employers rehiring people with whom they've already established a successful working relationship.

The report concludes that this works against attempts to improve diversity and denies creative and technical staff the opportunity to work with a range of producers or directors. It means people sticking with what they know and theatre professionals are left frustrated as the jobs they go for are already filled.

Cronyism is a dirty word. I associate it with other inflammatory words such as corruption, inequality and discrimination. At first glance, it seems to be something we should be looking to banish from our working practices. But isn't it actually something that benefits a lot of us and has grown out of previous work well done?

When we deliver a great piece of work, design, production or performance for a employer don't we hope – even expect – them to call on us again?

As a director, I find I'm horribly guilty of this form of cronyism. I try to have mass auditions once or twice or twice a year, meeting about 70 performers I don't know.

However, I must confess each time I find an actor with whom I've a good working chemistry and who delivers a great performance I actually look forward to how we'll build on it in future projects. And when I have to cast in a hurry I pride myself that I can pull together a great company from my address book without the necessity for a single audition. I'd like to think those actors are glad of my loyalty.

If I'm working with a new producer, they'll usually want to meet anyone I plan to offer roles to. I find these auditions excruciating.

It's even worse when the producer can't understand what I’ve seen in the actor and pushes towards another option. I seldom change their minds by saying: “Yes, I know they weren't great in that 10-minute read but you should have seen how amazing they were the last time after some rehearsals.”

This is even harder if there are other contenders who auditioned better. But I’d much rather offer my favourite actors the role, confident they'll be great and not put either of us through the indignity of the audition room.

If you can't get seen for things, you'll probably think pre-casting is unfair and yet if you've a history of successfully working with me you'd probably consider it unfair that you haven't earned the right to preferential treatment.

A senior actor reminded me the other day that over the past few decades I've directed him 17 times, usually without an audition. We had a wander down memory lane and I felt proud of the way we'd grown together as artists. Unfair? Probably and yet we’ve made some great theatre.

It's the same with creative teams. I always try to maintain relationships with casting directors, choreographers, musical directors designers and stage management with whom I have a rapport. And my first calls with a project will usually be to them.

Lazy and restrictive though this behaviour may be, I always want to reward loyalty and I certainly hope for it from my employers.

Having said all that, after a tough day and a few drinks I can easily be stirred to a sense of entitlement and a rant about how I never get to direct at the NT, RSC or the Almeida. because I've never been "in the club”.

So is cronyism right or wrong? It's hard to reach a conclusion. But it's definitely not as black-and-white an issue as it first appears.