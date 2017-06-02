Paul Clayton: Working in fringe theatre is not a second-rate choice

It wasn’t part of a career masterplan to stay away from the stage for nine and a half years. It just happened. Turning 50, I hit my stride as far as TV casting went and a succession of grumpy fathers, untrustworthy solicitors, deferential local councillors and bearded Tudor lords filled my life. But the stage was what I trained for. It was where I spent the first 10 years of my working life almost exclusively. Surely it’s what being an actor is all about.

My New Year resolutions for the past four years have included: “Do some stage work”. But, along with “Be a nicer person” and “Spend less money on clothes and Jo Malone”, it’s a New Year resolution I’ve never kept. So it was hugely thrilling to be tapped on the shoulder at The Stage Awards this year and offered a meaty role in the revival of a Dennis Potter play.

Alas, it was on the fringe. The fringe is something I know very little about other than that as an audience member, legroom is never generous. Still, a little voice inside me said that I should do it. The director was insistent I visit the theatre before saying yes, so that I was “fully aware of the space”.

I was impressed by what I saw, or to be rather more accurate, by the feel of the place. I said yes and, despite being offered a small role in a major sci-fi franchise four days before rehearsals started, I stuck with it. I’d learned the lines after all.

That – line learning – had been my biggest worry. Would I still be able to do it? But I was off-book for day one. Surrounded by three cast members of exceptional quality, I was rather amazed at the excellence and organisation of the whole enterprise.

The one thing I found out pretty quickly in rehearsal was that I was no longer stage fit. My concentration levels seemed low; I panicked inside about upcoming dialogue, and, at times, I was loath to raise my voice above a whisper in case I committed to making a performance decision.

But, nurtured by a first-class director, and working alongside other actors, it all came back. We were greeted with positive reviews, enthusiastic audiences who really wanted to be there – they had ventured to the higher regions of Upper Street in Islington after all.

We had no dressing room, and getting from entrance to entrance involved a circuitous trip through the ladies lavatory. But we had a brilliant team. No compromises were made and, above all, it was in a theatre that believes actors should be paid. Not a lot, but a living wage. I was undeniably impressed by the whole shebang.

For so many young actors venturing out into the profession for the first time this year, the fringe will be where they make their debut. It’s not a second-rate choice. It’s a viable, fresh, healthy arena in which to work. Thanks to the Hope Theatre. As actors, a bit of hope is what we all need.