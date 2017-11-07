Paul Clayton: With winter coming, drama graduates need to hustle

One of the luckiest things that has happened to me in my career was landing a job straight out of drama school. Eight months – including an overseas tour – in that beautiful artistic capsule of the Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester. Small parts, yes, but enough work to turn me from a drama student into a working actor.

I’ve been unemployed in the years that have followed. My longest gap was nine and a half months, a period mainly sustained by an over-reliance on baked potatoes and casual sex. It’s not a diet I would recommend.

As autumn moves into winter, so the scales are falling from the eyes of this year's drama graduates. It is as hard as they were told. In fact, it's much harder than they ever thought.

A lucky few will have secured a paid job in the past few months, but many who graduated in the summer have yet to be on speaking terms with paid employment. Having acted every day for three years, they haven’t uttered a single line of iambic pentameter for three months. They have begun to doubt their talent, their agent, and in some cases, themselves.

No graduate I’ve worked with in the past six years has found it easy. They've all been through their own rut. Whether it’s a period of five months' unemployment, a catalogue of failed auditions and interviews, or a year waiting tables before getting an understudy job in the West End.

The main question, if you fall into this category, is what do you do about it? Having spent their last days at drama school fighting harder to get an agent than getting a job, many have sat back and waited for that agent to ring.

Some are now doubting that they have the right representation. But this is a marathon, not a sprint. Three months is no time to start evaluating your relationship with an agent, unless it is crystal clear you signed with a really bad one to start off with. In which case, ask yourself why you did that.

What have you done to get work yourself? Following my mantra of “Do one thing each day that may lead to work and then get on with living your life”, the past three months should have produced a list of some 70 or 80 ideas. Yet many graduates can barely list 10 things they have instigated.

So, have a cry. I did. Rage and roar. Then make a list. What have you done that’s good? What could you do? Workshops for professional development are all well and good, but if you have no career to develop, they miss the point.

Get in touch with people who create work. Get yourself a passion project to work around your waiting or retail job. Join a play reading group. Network with people in work. Get out there. As Abe Lincoln may have said (though probably didn’t): “Things may come to those who wait, but only things left by those who hustle.”