Paul Clayton: Stop tweeting about rehearsals – audiences love a bit of mystery

We have been apart for a little while. But worry not. While my oft incoherent ramblings may not have graced the pages of this august publication for a month or so, I have managed to keep myself active on social media.

I love it. I’m a tweeting, posting, whatsapping, snapchatting hot mamma. As my loyal followers will know, put me on a late train or give me a bad hotel room and I’ll tweet my discontent. Give me good customer service and I will praise. Put me within several miles of anything to do with British Airways and I will rant.

Evidently, the golden rule of Twitter is do not tweet anything you wouldn’t stand at your front door and shout. Well, I would be quite happy to stand at the front of the British Airways plane and bellow the fact that they should order more sandwiches.

However, even with my flagrant addiction to the ‘post’ button, there are occasions where I am more than happy to refrain. Thankfully, contracts for most film and television jobs prohibit us from such random social postings. We have to save our selfies with the star and our thoughts on each scene until after transmission.

Not so in many theatre jobs. I see comments appear on my social media streams from actors currently in rehearsal for all sorts of productions. Straight from the rehearsal room. All aimed to encourage me to attend the finished show.

The rehearsal room is a strange and mysterious place. Somewhere we have to believe that what we are doing is good. We may question our work, we may change what we do, but we strive to make it the best that we can.

Then comes the moment of revelation. The curtain rises and our work is exposed to the gaze of the paying public.

The very best theatre experiences I have are those when I know little or nothing about the show beforehand. The added value of the unknown is inestimable. Seeing something we have seen many times before, we are almost duty-bound to compare it. The attraction of the new can be enchanting.

Not, however, if the cast have tweeted a blow-by-blow account of rehearsals. A desperate bid to tell me how good their show is. “Loving this play – will be so good.” “Come see us – really going to smash it.” Inevitably, the show will be a disappointment.

Having waited several months to see the original Jaws and endured the hype, my eventual viewing of it at the Cineplex Sheffield was a disappointment. The shark was only too plastic and nothing lived up to what I had been told.

So when we are in our rehearsal rooms, let’s try to retain a little bit of mystery. Use social media to promote the show, but let me make up my own mind about how good it is.

As with sexual attraction, a little bit of mystery goes a long, long way.