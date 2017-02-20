A spin of the wheel. A toss of a coin. The striking of a match. Chance is part of what makes the theatre so thrilling: that alchemical quality, the sense that what you’re seeing is just one version of any number of possibilities.

For Robert Icke’s Mary Stuart, Lia Williams and Juliet Stevenson flipped a coin to determine who would play which role on any given evening. Last year Maria Aberg’s production of Doctor Faustus for the Royal Shakespeare Company used a match to decide whether Oliver Ryan or Sandy Grierson would play the scholar or the emissary of hell.

The idea of two actors rotating roles is not a new one – Sam Shepard’s True West is often played this way and last year the Old Red Lion’s incoming artistic director Clive Judd did something similar with Simon Longman’s play Sparks – but Icke and Aberg introduced the tantalising element of uncertainty.

A number of recent productions have experimented with adding even more permutations to the mix. Max Gill’s update of Schnitzler’s La Ronde at the Bunker in London turns the play into a game of chance. The four performers play 10 scenes, with roles assigned for each scene by the spinning of a large wheel at the back of the stage. This brings an intriguing mix of casino seediness and game-show cheesiness to proceedings. It also led to a situation on press night where one of the four performers – Leemore Marrett Jr – ended up sitting out most of the scenes as the wheel turned repeatedly against him.

At the beginning of Brave Badger’s The Listening Room, a verbatim piece running at the Old Red Lion, envelopes containing photos of the different characters are given to the audience, who then use them to randomly assign the roles to the actors. In his review of the show for The Stage, Tom Wicker called it "a largely successful move, bringing a sense of the present tense back into the room". In this way, some of the 'now-ness' of the material could be incorporated into the performance. La Ronde, however, attracted a more middling critical response, with Lyn Gardner calling it a “gimmicky tale of theatrical kitsch chase” in the Guardian. For Tim Bano in The Stage “the slow clattering of the wheel becomes quickly tedious".

I’m always wary of labelling something a gimmick, never quite sure what renders one idea a gimmick and another an intriguing experiment. Take the Factory’s productions of Hamlet and The Seagull, which were performed at a string of different venues, with the details revealed online. Their mercurial nature was a selling point, and they quickly becoming a cult phenomenon. Audience members were asked to bring along props of their choosing, which were incorporated into the performance. Roles were assigned to the cast at random on any given night.

You can see why this would appeal to both audiences and actors. For the Factory’s co-founding artistic director Alex Hassell, when I spoke to him in 2014 (you’ll have to dive into The Stage archive for that one), “acting is all about liveness and spontaneity". For him, the beauty of each performance by The Factory was that it was “one thing once and it’s never the same thing again". Which, in essence, is true of all theatre.

So does this new fascination with wheels and coins smack of bandwagon jumping? (The cynically minded might also feel that it shows a degree of commercial nous, creating a reason for the compulsives and completists to come back for seconds.) Or does it say something about where we are now, at the mercy of the world, buffeted by forces outside our control, waiting with our breath held, for the coin to fall, for the flame to flicker into life?