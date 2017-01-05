Natasha Tripney: 5 things I’d like to see in theatre in 2017

With the infant year tottering around on unsteady legs, it feels like the right time, not for resolutions exactly, but for a few wants, hopes and wishes.

1. Stop the sexism

There are enough things in the world to be cross about without theatre adding to the list. So to that end it would be pleasing to see a little less overt sexism on stage.

Scenes like the one in Rupert Goold’s production of Richard III at the Almeida Theatre in which Ralph Fiennes’ Richard rapes Aislin McGuckin’s Elizabeth. It felt ugly, brutal and unnecessary, and it tainted the whole production.

Or scenes like the one in Jamie Lloyd’s cartoonish Doctor Faustus at the Duke of York’s in which Kit Harington’s eponymous scholar violates Jade Anouka’s character. Though I didn’t loathe Lloyd’s production nearly as much as some (it was Mark Shenton’s lowlight of 2016), his sugar-high revival of Colin Teevan’s wonky Marlowe mash-up undid itself with that scene. It was another nasty and ugly moment, her body left splayed on the bed. (It also meant that Anouka had the dubious double honour of being in one of 2016’s most cheering productions – her Donmar Hotspur was a total boss – and one of its most maddening).

The world is a violent place and I’m not saying sexual violence has no place on the stage, but in both these scenes the woman was reduced to some skirt and skin and scream to facilitate the protagonist’s damnation.

Even Ivo van Hove’s Hedda Gabler – a play about women’s position in society and the pressures placed upon them – ended with someone spitting on Ruth Wilson before her face was rubbed into the floor. It’s an incredibly unpleasant directorial trope; even if it’s being used to make a point about power – and powerlessness – it only reinforces the idea of women as object, as property. I don’t believe there wasn’t another way of depicting Hedda’s predicament without the audience having to watch yet another woman twitch and writhe and cry.

This year, I’d like male directors to think more about these things and be more imaginative in their choices. If nothing else it would make for more exciting theatre.

2. Diverse casting is not a fad

When I spoke to writer and performer Rani Moorthy for The Stage last year, she said that, from her perspective, diversity was often reduced to “gonads and melanin”, boxes to be ticked. She has a point.

One black Hamlet, one high-profile female Lear – it just isn’t enough. The Donmar Warehouse deserves to be showered with kittens and confetti for its Shakespeare Trilogy, for casting so widely and so interestingly diverse – and for shedding new light on the relationships in the plays in the process. But these productions should be viewed as a springboard and a challenge, not a full stop.

Also, as critic Alice Saville has said on Exeunt, it would be nice to see more visible queer women on stage. And not just of the Tony Kushner secretly-fucking-their-ex-husbands variety. More L, B and T stories would be very welcome.

While I’m banging this particular drum, it’s worth saying that this must extend to theatre criticism and arts journalists too. It’s all well and good to talk about diversity, but we also need to look at ourselves, and find ways to mend this.

3. Theatre's class problem needs addressing

While diversity was a major talking point throughout 2016, the issue of class wasn’t discussed quite so loudly or in as much depth. And theatre does have a class problem.

Actually it’s probably more accurate to say it has several distinct class problems. It’s not just a question of ticket prices, though that’s obviously a big part of it, especially given the upward creep in price of the cheapest seats.

It’s also about spaces and the signals they send out. Your hip pop-up venue might not be a conventional theatre space but if the bar is peddling cocktails at £8 a go, you’re narrowing your audience. If you make people feel uncomfortable in your venue’s public areas if they haven’t bought a coffee or a wine, you’re narrowing your audience.

The class problem exists on both sides of the curtain. We have a system that pretty much insists you work for free for years in order to break in, usually while living in the most expensive parts of the country. This is a broken system.

It’s also cyclical. If only those from certain backgrounds pursue a career in the theatre then it stands to reason this will impact on the kind of work that gets made.

There are ways to address this and they’re often practical as much as ideological – look at David Byrne and the New Diorama’s Cash Flow Fund, or Slung Low’s Hub in Leeds. More of this sort of thing, please.

4. Stream it to me

While one of the key joys of theatre derives from being in the same room as the performers, of sharing air with them, there’s been a whole pile of new plays I wouldn’t mind revisiting digitally if there were an opportunity to do so, or to encounter.

Yes, I could read the playtext and often do – and kudos to the publishers who are exploring new ways of recording devised work on the page – but theatre is inherently visual and while NT Live is a fantastic development, I’d love to see smaller venues exploring new ways of presenting their work online – it sometimes feels as though theatre is lagging behind in this regard. Obviously cost comes into it, but if more work were available, either through streaming or screening, or on YouTube or Facebook, it might go some way to engaging new audiences – and pleasing existing ones.

5. Remember why all this matters

If all this sounds as if I’m treating theatre like a puppy that’s piddled on the carpet, it’s only because I love theatre and all the things it can do. We are storytelling creatures. We tell each other stories in order to make sense of the world. Stories help us cope, they teach us how to slay the ogres and the trolls.

Theatre can be a mirror, a magnifying glass, a protest banner, a weapon, a useful pot to put things in. It can be the old sweatshirt you’ve worn until the sleeves have gone gauzy or the pair of ridiculous glittery heels stashed at the back of your wardrobe that you can’t throw out because they’re just too damn fantastic

It can be all of those things at the same time. It can strengthen communities. It can bind people together. It can open people’s eyes. It can be a source of hope and solace. We need theatre to be all of these things in 2017.