Natalie Cutler: Why won’t venues welcome feminist shows all year round?

When Natalie Cutler received acclaim for her feminist show, she looked forward to touring it all year. Instead, she found that theatres were only interested in programming the work around International Women’s Day.

The five-star review was the start. Broadway Baby’s Oliver Lugg said he was “overwhelmingly thankful” that he’d seen the premiere of my first one-woman show, Not Yet Suffragette, at last year’s Brighton Fringe.

“I have no fear that this performance will be booked across the globe,” Lugg wrote. “For any man out there fearing a tongue-lashing, fear not. It is suitable for both men and women – just ask the man in the audience who cried out for an encore.”

The show went well and became a hit at the fringe. Out of the 900 other works, Not Yet Suffragette was nominated for best show and was subsequently picked up by the Off-Broadway Soho Playhouse as part of its Encore festival celebrating the best shows from Brighton, Edinburgh and New York fringes. Receiving that review, it finally felt like the world was my feminist oyster. That moment will always be one of the highlights of my career, but it didn’t last long.

Fast-forward to 15 months later and I’m still struggling to book the show into theatres in the UK. More disturbingly, I’ve recently discovered why. A pattern has been revealing itself through the subtext of every ‘Thank you for your submission’ email I’ve received from theatres up and down the country. That pattern? Sexism. Specifically a sexism related to their unwillingness to book my show outside of March and International Women’s Day Celebrations.

Not Yet Suffragette is a one-woman stand-up show about how ‘not far’ women may or may not have come since winning the vote. I take the audience (also open to men, even though I’m still not allowed in the Freemasons) on a journey of women’s rights issues through the decades: from the Suffragette movement to the modern-day tax on tampons.

The process of booking my first UK tour was daunting. Luckily, Chris Lawson, associate director of the Oldham Coliseum, had seen my show in Brighton and offered to help. He was the first person in the industry to book Not Yet Suffragette on tour and he guided me through the politics of professionally touring theatre.

The emails I began receiving from other venues were also surprisingly encouraging: “We’d love to have you as part of our International Women’s Day celebrations.” I thought, ‘Great – this is it. My feminist show is going to have its own voice on the International Women’s Day platform. I’ve arrived.’

March 2017 was a busy month for my show, trying to fit it into different IWD celebrations across the UK that had been spread out over the month of March. My first tour also garnered the show another five-star review from theatre and lifestyle blog Sincerely, Amy. Not Yet Suffragette was on the rise.

After taking April off for another acting commitment abroad, I returned to the UK eager to begin booking my second tour. This time I knew the ropes and started submitting the show again – complete with five-star reviews and award nomination in hand – to theatres everywhere.

Strangely – and this time, not so encouragingly – the same responses came through: “We’d love to have you for our International Women’s Day.” But that’s not until March 2018. “What about your availability this year?” I asked.

Then it hit me: is my show only being booked in March because it is being pigeonholed to the one day a year it’s considered ‘relevant’? One theatre pencilled me for a September performance and called me up to ask if it could swap the date to March 2018 because it is programming a week of ‘Women in Theatre’ and it would be more popular in that slot.

My show is relevant to an audience on the 364 other days in the year. If every theatre only wants to book my feminist show during feminist week, it means my art (and more importantly my income as an artist) is limited to one week a year where my show is deemed ‘profitable’. I can do my feminist show, but only on the day reserved for such ‘antics’.

I’m not going to pull the ‘Is it because I’m a woman?’ card. We already know the answer to that is ‘yes’.

It is written between the lines of the BBC’s gender pay gap scandal or the West End’s 9:1 ratio of male to female writers in musical theatre. It is in the absurd revelation that an industry that is ‘crying out for more female-driven work’ seems to book only for the internationally celebrated female-driven day.

I often wonder: if I changed the title of my show to ‘Girl With World’s Biggest Boobs’, would I then get a look-in at any time other than March? Conversely, would a male artist with a show called ‘Man With Biggest Baubles’ only get booked at Christmas time?

Theatre – and, indeed, any art – will always be a reflection of society. People move where artists create. The creation of a story starts with the writer. If the majority of writers in the industry are men, they will write about what they know – and they don’t know women.

The Suffragettes should not have disbanded when we won the vote. There is still plenty more that needs our attention, including in the theatre. We are told we will get what we want: ‘They’re’ working on it. We will be equal. Just not yet.

You want equal pay at the BBC? Okay, but not yet, suffragette. You want more female-driven musicals? Fine. We can do that, but not yet, suffragette. You want more female writing opportunities? Okay, just not yet, suffragette. You want your art to be taken seriously other than on International Women’s Day? Sure. But not yet, suffragette. Not yet, not yet, not yet.

Natalie Cutler is a comedian, performer and chief executive of EntreprenHer. Not Yet Suffragette runs at Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre on September 8 and 9