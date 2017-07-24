Much Ado About Nothing at Shakespeare’s Globe, London – review round-up

Emma Rice's valedictory Summer of Love season has so far whisked audiences from Shakespeare's Globe to a grotesquely clownish Verona in Daniel Kramer's Romeo and Juliet, and to a remote Hebridean island in Rice's own Twelfth Night. Now, Matthew Dunster's Much Ado About Nothing jet-sets off to revolution-era Mexico, turning Messina into Monterrey and the South Bank into the sandy expanses of Central America.

Dunster – whose adaptation of A Tale of Two Cities at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre recently received a critical bashing – was responsible for last summer's divisive, grime-infused Cymbeline reimagination, Imogen. Dunster's production – loved by some for its bold, modern-day irreverence, but loathed by others for its sacrilegious shaving of Shakespeare's text – helped contribute to the boardroom furore that ultimately cost Rice her job.

His Much Ado, the penultimate Shakespeare in Rice's last summer season – King Lear and Tristan Bernays' Boudica to come – boasts a design by the Olivier award-winning Anna Fleischle, and stars Beatriz Romilly and Matthew Needham as sparring suitors Beatrice and Benedick.

Will Dunster revive his reputation after his car-crash Dickens debacle, or does he serve up a Mexican mess of a Much Ado? Do sparks fly between Romilly and Needham, or does Shakespeare's sparkling sparring go spare? Are we in for another ding-dong dispute about sound and lighting, or can critics finally put the long-festering feud behind them?

Fergus Morgan rounds up the reviews.

Much Ado About Nothing – A Mexican merry war

Much Ado is an endlessly transposable play. In recent years, Iqbal Khan relocated it to India, Christopher Luscombe set it during a First World War Christmas, and theatre company The Faction even made a fashion-conscious staging in Selfridges. Dunster's vision pitches Much Ado into Mexico in 1910, during the opening salvos of the Mexican Revolution. Most critics think the conceit works well, theatrically at least.

"Dunster doesn’t offer any compelling political reason for the setting – if there are analogies with current US-Mexican relations, they passed me by – but he offers plenty of aesthetic ones," writes Lyn Gardner (Guardian, ★★★★). "The evening boasts more sombreros than a Club 18-30 holiday. It has all the fizz of a fiesta and is threaded through with James Maloney’s exuberant South American-inspired compositions and Charlotte Broom’s foot-thumping choreography."

"It could all look very “dressing-up box”, but everyone somehow looks physiognomically correct," concurs Dominic Cavendish (Telegraph, ★★★★). "The protracted, atmospheric set-up is so utterly transporting my belly started craving a burrito."

"The production is rich in colour and detail and looks – and sounds – exquisite," gushes Fiona Mountford (Evening Standard, ★★★), and Dominic Maxwell (Times, ★★★★★) goes even further: "this is the most joyous Shakespeare show I've seen here for years," he opines. "It turns out that what Shakespeare’s tale of sparring lovers has been waiting for all these centuries was a relocation to revolutionary Mexico. Who knew?"

"The reason it succeeds is that it remains true to Shakespeare's generous vision of a world where love conquers cynicism and where, even in a war, people find their internal barriers eroded by romance," explains Quentin Letts (Daily Mail, ★★★★). "Old-timers will find plenty of touches to make them see Much Ado in a fresh light. Shakespeare newcomers will thrill to the colour and verve of it all."

Some critics, though, aren't quite as convinced, Natasha Tripney (The Stage, ★★★) finding that "Dunster's commitment to his concept dilutes some of the play's magic" and Ian Shuttleworth (Financial Times, ★★★) confessing that the "number of ideas in play" ultimately "can't stand up for themselves".

Matt Trueman (What'sOnStage, ★★★) finds the whole thing a bit problematic. "There's no real connection to the political unrest raging across Mexico", he asserts. "Dunster is more interested in Tex-Mex tropes and trappings and, quicker than you can say 'cultural appropriation', his actors are chewing cigars, slamming tequilas and shooting tin cans to a mariachi band score."

"Flag up false representation all you like, but no amount of self-awareness excuses perpetuating those clichés," he continues. "Not at a moment when Mexicans are so vilified; not as the chant of 'Build that wall' rings out across America."

He's not alone. Sally Hales (Exeunt) has similar reservations. "Cultural appropriation is a big stick to beat a production of this quality with, but it’s a thought that forces its way to the surface time and time again," she writes. "The Mexican Revolution doesn’t throw much light on Much Ado, while Shakespeare, for all the universality of his themes, doesn’t much illuminate the Mexican Revolution."

Much Ado About Nothing – Revolutionary zeal

Dunster's staging might be a touch uncomfortable ethically, then, but it's obviously something of a knockout aesthetically.

"It’s a visually distinctive production featuring some gorgeous costumes," confirms Tripney. "Designer Anna Fleischle has masked the Globe's familiar backdrop with a cloud-curtain, parked a great big wooden railway car on the stage with a mariachi band on the roof, and turned one of the pillars into a whitewashed, azure-splashed chapel, complete with a gaudy Madonna and votive candles. The attention to detail is considerable and a lot of thought has evidently gone into the aesthetic."

"Where the heritage-Shakespeare crowd might have wanted ruff collars and straightforward voice-projection, this romp has ponchos, sombreros, machine-gun belts, a goods train, sound-amplification and tweaks to the text," writes Letts.

"This is a world of bandits and brothers-in-arms; a place where hombres are hombres," says Trueman. "A fancy dress Wild Wild West." And Debbie Gilpin (Broadway World, ★★★★★) simply warns readers to "be prepared to fall horribly in love with it".

Amid this Mexican mishmash, there are relatively few gripes – certainly less than poured in for Kramer's Romeo and Juliet, and Rice's Twelfth Night.

Gardner admits that Dunster "sometimes mistakes a lack of pace for melancholic atmosphere" and that "the use of stilts and wire horse heads is initially fun but proves a mite cumbersome", Mountford contends that "some of Dunster’s twiddling diminishes textual clarity rather than enhances it", and Alexandra Coghlan (The Arts Desk, ★★★★) similarly thinks that "to re-word the play so substantially that we end up with Shakespeare-paraphrase rather than actual Shakespeare seems unnecessary."

Most, though, agree with Cavendish, who thinks it's "hard to feel criminally short-changed" with this "colourful, warm-spirited and abundantly comic account". It is, he admits, "so palpably designed to entertain it doesn’t leave the fogeys among us growling".

Much Ado About Nothing – A Latin American love story

Much Ado, though, is a play that famously flies or fails upon the fate of its central pairing. Audiences need a Beatrice and Benedick to fall in love with, received wisdom insists. Does Dunster have such a duo in Romilly and Needham?

Some critics think he definitely does, Gardner reckoning the pair "have real vim", Cavendish calling Needham "fantastically doleful" and Romilly "superb", and Maxwell lauding two "adorable" performances.

"Beatriz Romilly oozes dubiousness as Beatrice, the woman who “speaks in knives” but is itching for someone to match her wits," Maxwell continues. "As our hangdog, often hilarious Benedick, Matthew Needham has that rare ability to make his verse feel like real thinking out loud, while he handles the physical gags as nimbly as he masters his later slide into maturity."

Others, though, see less to like about these warring wits, Trueman finding them "better on broad comedy than emotional nuance", Tripney spotting a lack of "romantic chemistry", and Mountford finding that Shakespeare's fizzing feistiness "lands rather heavily here".

And the Globe wouldn't be the Globe right now without some character recasting: Dunster's production features a gender-swapped Don Juan – now Donna Juana, a nod to the role of women in the Mexican revolution – and reimagines police-chief Dogberry as a muddled, American moviemaker.

Both changes get a mixed reception. Jo Dockery's Donna Juana is labelled a "proper outlaw, an unloved outcast" by Trueman, but Coghlan thinks the idea is a "thrilling slip of gender that Dunster then sadly forgets to mine for significance".

And Ewan Wardrop's documentary-maker Dogberry is "a clever conceit" according to Gardner, but Tripney thinks that his scenes "sap the energy from the production" and Mountford finds them "purgatorial".

Much Ado About Nothing – Is it any good?

There's a sense in the reviews of Dunster's Much Ado that Rice's reign at the Globe may finally have found the critical reception it always wanted. The unapologetic imposition of concept, the wholescale changes to Shakespeare's text, the gender-swapping and the irreverence no longer appear to get the critics' hackles up like they once did; they're to be expected now, part and parcel of the whole exuberant experience. Major moans are few and far between.

Instead, most reviews just revel in the riotous respite of it all. There's lots of love – plus a few moral reservations – for the move to Mexico, and plenty of praise for Fleischle's Desperado desert design, too. A consensus of four-star reviews, with a few fives and threes chucked in, point to a production that can hold its sombrero-sporting head high. Under Dunster, the Globe's Summer of Love has apparently turned into a fiesta of free-spirited fun.