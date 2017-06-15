Matt Trueman: Look to Broadway for lessons in developing new writing

In New York, musicals were the talk of this year’s Tonys. Even if there was no stand-out best new musical nominee – no Hamilton, no Fun Home, no Book of Mormon – a list of four fine tuners was a sign of the sector’s strength. So much so, the chatter ran, musicals have all but run straight plays out of town. New writing, in particular, is struggling against a squeeze.

Well, that’s not how it looked from over here. London looked down the list of new play nominees and drooled. A semi-ironic Henrik Ibsen sequel like A Doll’s House, Part 2? Yes, please. Paula Vogel’s showbiz seance for an old Broadway scandal, Indecent? Yum. JT Rogers’ diplomacy drama Oslo, snapped up by the National Theatre for a West End run, and Lynn Nottage’s working-class bar drama Sweat look conventional by comparison, but no less remarkable for that.

There is a real sense of formal daring coming out of the US at the moment – enough to make British theatregoers groan with envy. That really hit home, for me, watching An Octoroon at the Orange Tree. In it, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins simultaneously revives and ridicules an old 1859 antebellum melodrama by Dion Boucicault. Not only does he write himself in, he does so in whiteface to play Boucicault’s slave owners. He writes Boucicault in as well – in redface – with a third actor donning blackface. It’s a triple somersault of a show – shocking, silly and always one step ahead.

We’ve seen plenty like it. Rajiv Joseph spinning Indian myth into Stoppardian philosophy in Guards at the Taj. Jennifer Haley’s detective story down the dark web in The Nether. Anne Washburn’s Mr Burns and its churning, Chinese whispers Simpsons episode and Annie Baker’s naturalistic slices of life in proximity of performance, Circle Mirror Transformation and The Flick. And all this with scant sign of Sarah Ruhl, Amy Herzog or Stephen Karam – innovators all.

For a long time, we Brits have tended to look down on America’s new-writing culture. The stereotype is of talky-talky plays: families and friends sitting around big kitchen tables coming to a head over politics. Those can be great – think August: Osage County or Disgraced – but they’re an acquired taste. One literary manager described them to me as “theatre of debate” – literate, articulate plays in which literate, articulate people talk literately and articulately about an issue. Over here, we prefer the demonstrative to the discursive.

In knocking the art, we’ve also knocked the infrastructure – the endless readings and countless workshops, the university courses in creative writing and the risk-averse subscriber model. Our own new-writing culture is, we argue, far more pragmatic. Push playwrights into production. Train writers on the job. It’s a money thing. Our commissioning model supports early-career writers, where America’s rewards established talents with lucrative prizes and big money gigs.

The thing is, it’s working, and it’s time we Brits asked why.