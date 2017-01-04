Mark Shenton’s week: What happened in Las Vegas

Outside of London and New York, the city with the highest density of live theatrical events has to be Las Vegas, one of the entertainment capitals of the world, so it is no wonder that it is a town that regularly appears on my travel itinerary, as it was again during Christmas.

But I actually go there to relax. While it's nice knowing all the shows are there – and I do dip into them – the best thing I saw in my 10 days there was a movie, La La Land. I went twice, and can't wait to see it again when it is released in UK cinemas on January 13. (It's all the best movie musicals rolled into one, from West Side Story to Baz Luhrmann.)

I am unashamed to say that Vegas also hosts two of the greatest shows of my lifetime: Cirque du Soleil's O and Love. The latter is the circus company's phenomenal Beatles show, played out to a soundtrack of some of the Liverpool band's greatest hits; I've returned again and again. O is a watery spectacle, set in a giant indoor lake to rival the incredible show of nightly fountain light displays in front of the Bellagio Hotel where it plays.

The Bellagio is famous for its main water feature, and Steve Wynn (who built the hotel) has carried on the theme at the Wynn, further down the strip. As well as a waterfall and outdoor lake, its theatre show – La Reve – sees the audience seated in the round beside another massive pool. Conceived and directed by Frank Dragone, who also created O, I compared it unfavourably when it opened in 2005. But seeing it again more than a decade later (and after a comprehensive overhaul), I was struck by how poetically and potently beautiful it is, with none of the distracting Cirque clown business to get in the way. Yes, there are bits of O in there – not to mention an indoor version of the Bellagio's fountains – and a lot of Esther Williams-style formation water choreography, too, but it is also pure poetry in movement and water acrobatics.

It comes with a price tag to match – seats go for up to $205... for a 90-minute show. But this is a spectacle on a scale you're unlikely to see anywhere else.

I mentioned Luhrmann a moment ago – and Vegas also has a new Luhrmann cabaret mash-up of his films Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge and The Great Gatsby newly playing at the Palazzo. Having recently seen Strictly Ballroom brought to the stage at West Yorkshire Playhouse, I was keen to see what this was about, and the answer was not a lot: a weird, schizophrenic blur of movement and music that tries to summon Luhrmann's trademark visual extravagance but, unlike Drew McOnie's version of Strictly Ballroom, lacks the choreographic flair to make it fly.

The Vegas shows I enjoyed most, though, were the most modest. Piff the Magic Dragon, an Edinburgh fringe hit and subsequently an America's Got Talent finalist, has set up shop with his performing Chihuahua Mr Piffles in a cabaret room at the Flamingo, and it charmed and disarmed with its low-tech charms. Sometimes less is more in Vegas, and not just in the endless semi-clothed shows (male and female) that put the strip into the Strip. Also at the Flamingo, and now Vegas' longest-running show, is Legends, a simple cabaret presentation of a rotating round of celebrity impersonators; for the Christmas special I saw, we were treated to Garth Brooks (himself once a Vegas fixture), Elvis Presley (ditto), Barbara Streisand and Michael Jackson.

Vegas has been recalibrating its entertainment offerings during the past year. By January 2, some 30 shows had closed across the year. That has caused the town some understandable jitters; but the vacuum it has created will need to be filled by something. I can't wait to see what comes next.

Depression and cabaret to lift your spirits

It's not much fun – in fact, it's no fun at all – suffering from depression. And it's hardly any more fun being around someone who is depressed. Depression is, partly, about feeling powerless; and a friend or partner of a depressive feels the same sense of powerlessness. I know this both as someone who has suffered from depression and also has friends who suffer.

One of them is the American singer-songwriter Scott Alan, and he has become one of my closest friends. We're united by our shared experience of depression, but also by our love of cabaret. And he has been in London again for a season at Crazy Coqs (where he is appearing to January 8) with a brand-new, intimate and highly personal new show The Journey, which tells of his own life travels and travails, including a frank and fearless account of being groomed online as a pre-teen and being bullied for being gay at school. But the show is also about survival, and the show is far from depressing as it celebrates the joys, and losses, of relationships and, last year, his treasured companion of the past 14 years, a dog called Billy.

I saw it last week and then on New Year's Eve joined him again at Crazy Coqs for an event that saw in the new year with guests that included Stuart Matthew Price, Danny-Boy Hatchard, Alexia Khadime and Kieron Brown, among others. There was a real shared intimacy in the room, not just between Alan and his audience but also between the performers who brought so much to the songs.

Diversity battles continue to rage

Finally, 2016 ended with yet another demonstration that, however far we think we've come in the argument towards embracing diversity fully in the theatre, there's still some way to go. The Print Room announced an all-white cast to play all-Asian characters for its new production of Howard Barker's In the Depths of Dead Love – which it then sought to defend by claiming, it "is not a Chinese play and the characters are not Chinese. The production references a setting in ancient China and the characters’ names are Chinese".

As Lyn Gardner wrote in The Guardian, it "is a reminder of how far theatre has come in terms of diversity – and the significant distance it still has to go".

Yet while that show's casting was clearly rooted in the past, Gardner also ended the year by praising the Donmar's all-female Shakespeare trilogy for its embrace of diversity in all sorts of ways: "One production or even a trilogy cannot singlehandedly transform the world, particularly a theatre world still so oddly hesitant about fully embracing diversity. But Lloyd’s production and the depth and breadth of talent displayed – in a cast of different ages, shapes and skin colours – means that never again will anyone be able to sneer that the girls aren’t up to the job when it comes to Shakespeare."

And critics and commentators alike are picking up on a lack of diversity when it is seen, and calling it out. The Stage's Matthew Hemley pointed out the all-white casting of Half a Sixpence, while Time Out's Andrzej Lukowski, reviewing Cinderella at the London Palladium, noted: "It’s also the whitest panto ever – that’s the producers’ right, but it just shows how little grounding the show has in any sense of London community."