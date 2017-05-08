Mark Shenton’s week: Those one-star reviews just keep on coming

I recently wrote about the chorus of one-star reviews for The Philanthropist at Trafalgar Studios and The Braille Legacy at Charing Cross Theatre (which has added yet more one-star reviews to its score card). And still the lousy shows keep coming.

Two more have followed, both Shakespeare-themed – though it seems quite a long way from their source material in both cases. Most egregiously, Daniel Kramer's new production of Romeo and Juliet at Shakespeare's Globe has had a round of one and two-star reviews that have variously dubbed it "another example of vandalised Shakespeare" (Michael Billington in the Guardian) and a "mostly shallow and exhausting experience" (Henry Hitchings in the Evening Standard). In the Observer, Susannah Clapp witheringly noted: "Rarely has the play – which does not suffer from a hard-to-follow plot – seemed less accessible, more bewildering."

And then there's the show that at least sets out its stall to aim low even with its title: Shit-faced Shakespeare, a franchise show that seems to be playing all over the world right now, is currently playing random nights at Leicester Square Theatre in London, and provides the spectacle of a member of the cast becoming deliberately inebriated before performing it. In the Sunday Times, David Jays said everything I needed to know about it when he wrote: "Imagine the dullest Shakespeare production you’ve ever seen, then add one irritating drunk bloke, and you have the essence of Shit-faced Shakespeare."

The night he saw it, Rob Smythson played Claudio in the company's version of Much Ado About Nothing: "On the wrong side of Foster’s, Spitfire and a few craft ales, he’s a tame pest – a giggle, a dance, a fondness for greeting characters with 'Wassup?' – but it’s the failure of his colleagues to improvise a halfway witty response that is truly depressing. In between his scenes, you still have to endure acres of incompetent, mirthless acting. This might pass an hour seen half-cut and late-night on the fringe, but at sober 7pm, it sinks like a stone. It’s theatre for people who hate theatre, convinced that being too drunk to function reasonably is hilarious, and delivered with contempt. I hated it beyond words."

I'm glad to be able to miss both. Sometimes critics see shows so that the rest of us don't have to.

Being out of step with the critical zeitgeist

Meanwhile, I've yet to read a bad review for The Ferryman, Jez Butterworth's new play at the Royal Court that has deservedly (so far) been showered with five-star raves, from the Mail and Telegraph to the Guardian, Independent, the Times and The Stage.

The critics have also been enthusiastic for the National's Angels in America, with a mixture of five and four-star raves in the first round of reviews. But one critic has stood out from the pack: the Times' Ann Treneman offered a dissenting two-star review that opens with this statement: "It feels sacrilegious to say it but this Pulitzer and Tony-winning play by Tony Kushner has quite a few moments of tedium. Indeed, more than a few."

If only there were a few more insights in the 418 words that follow, which conclude with the fascinating revelation: "At least we now know what heaven looks like: it’s a fancy-dress party and (spoiler) the angels wear black." I'm glad she felt she learned something.

I'm not saying that all critics should agree on what we write about, but you read a review to find out something more than that, surely.

Crashing the review embargo

The Daily Telegraph also jumped the gun, yet again, on those Angels in America reviews, by sending its film critic Tim Robey to see it and file a report centred around Andrew Garfield's return to the stage. The paper trumpeted the article on its front page last Tuesday, and billed it as a "first look", headlining that his performance is "truly heroic". I tweeted that it may not have been a review as such, but it definitely blurred boundaries, to which Robey himself responded: "Just to say, the blurring of which you speak is all in the billing/furniture, not my copy – it wasn't intended as a review at all."

@ShentonStage @KevinWilsonPR @Telegraph Just to say, the blurring of which you speak is all in the billing/furniture, not my copy – it wasn't intended as a review at all — Tim Robey (@trim_obey) May 3, 2017

Maybe not by him; but the paper was definitely guilty of trying to dress it as such. As Andzrej Lukowski wrote in response: "I’m not really sure what the rewards are – some clicks, for sure, but the more meekly you present it, the less the general public will be interested... Personally, I’m not in the business of breaking embargoes, because I am nice and because Sonia Friedman would probably crush me like a bug if I angered her. But my biggest problem with others doing it is how wimpy it all is. If you’re going to break an embargo, do it with some panache – don’t skulk around apologetically... If you’re going to be a dick about it, do it in style."

Criticism versus noise

Everyone has an opinion, and a place to express them, too; but that doesn't mean, as it is often said, that everyone is now a critic. This difference was brilliantly expressed by David Cote in an interview on Playbill about his sudden departure, after 17 years, from the theatre desk of Time Out New York.

"First of all, editors don’t exist on Facebook, and I still believe in the editor because I am one. The great loss with do-it-yourself theatre criticism or journalism is that it may lack an editorial filter. [There isn't] someone there to encourage you – someone who is your director, who will make you better. I think that if you’re a brilliant writer and a brilliant self-editor, you can do your own website, publish reviews, and get free tickets to shows – and maybe write some brilliant things that affect people. I don’t know many people who have done that. Having the resources of an institution and some sort of editorial guidance makes the writing better and the argument better. But if you’re just tweeting funny stuff, or even pointed and incisive comments on Twitter, that’s not criticism, it’s just noise."