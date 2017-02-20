Much is made these days of our isolated social bubbles. So I wasn't surprised to be contacted, independently, by two prominent London producers following my review of Everybody's Talking About Jamie at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre.

I'd love to see it have a further life – indeed, I decided to revisit it before I was even on the train back. But there are two problems with the transfer it deserves. Firstly, the absence of available theatres. As Tim Firth told me last week: "No matter how lovely your aeroplane is, if the airport ain't gonna let you land, you can't."

Secondly, there is a problem with the flexibility of staging. London currently lacks appropriate venues for shows to transfer to, especially from regional houses such as Sheffield's Crucible with its thrust stage, which would require the show to be completely overhauled for a conventional West End house.

Cameron Mackintosh's plans for the Ambassadors (to be renamed the Sondheim) will go some way towards addressing this, but there is a stock of some 40 commercial theatres in the West End. Even if they were more flexible, more than half are booked with long-runners at any given time. Occasionally, one becomes free, as is the case with the Piccadilly with the departure of Jersey Boys after a decade; it will host a revival of Annie next.

So London, already exceptionally well served by bijou theatres such as the Almeida, Donmar Warehouse and Young Vic, where demand routinely outstrips supply, needs more middle-scale venues to house shows like Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

As my fellow columnist at The Stage, independent producer Richard Jordan pointed out: what's the point of having a smash hit with nowhere to go?

More transfers: blink and you'll miss 'em

Last week I saw performances of two all-too-brief transfers, again for shows that deserve much longer lives, and another of a fringe musical revival I'd loved. Stuart Slade's BU21 moved from Theatre503 to Trafalgar Studios 2, which producers sometimes claim as a West End transfer even though – to split hairs – it isn't. Regardless, it's already one of the best plays I'm likely to see all year.

I also revisited The Boys in the Band during its two-week run of just 15 performances at the Vaudeville. This revival of the landmark gay play from the late 1960s was revived last year at the Park and then went on a brief UK tour; the West End run feels a bit like a reward for good service for the very fine actors.

But it is actually a deeply rewarding evening for the audience, too, and even if some of the intimacy of the original Park run is inevitably lost, both Mart Crowley's play and Adam Penford's production are large enough to fill the bigger stage – and bigger auditorium, which was packed. It deserves to be more than just a filler between other shows there.

A shocking comparison

I'm not going to advocate for an immediate transfer for the Southwark Playhouse revival of Promises, Promises, but it was wonderful to see this effervescent production again.

Coincidentally, it first opened in New York late in 1968, the same year that The Boys in the Band did, and they make for interesting companion pieces. One revolves around gay men, the other straight, but in both plays the characters are trying to get their ends away.

It seems that the biggest challenge for the philandering office executives in Promises, Promises is finding somewhere to take their mistresses to conduct their assignations; in The Boys in the Band, the gay men flirt with arrest in bathhouses and even private parties. It's a shocking comparison.

Turkey Lurkey Time

Another coincidence: this week Donna McKechnie, one of the original Broadway cast of Promises, Promises (and who also featured in the original London transfer of that show), opens in London in The Wild Party at the Other Palace. But regardless of whether you missed this revival of Promises, Promises or her in it originally, you can revisit her amazing dance turn in the song Turkey Lurkey Time from the 1968 Tony telecast on YouTube. It's pure musical theatre heaven – an explosion of total euphoria.