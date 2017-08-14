Mark Shenton’s week: Broadway’s brutal cut and thrust

This summer has proved to be stranger than usual Broadway. On the one hand, from a roster of 31 shows that were playing the week before last, six were playing to over 100% capacity (thanks to the sale of standing room). All of that half-dozen were reporting ticket revenue in excess of the maximum potential yield, too, since so many tickets were being sold at inflated 'premium' prices (Hamilton, for example, should be able to take $2,629,808 at capacity, but took $3,046,154). Four more shows are selling 98% or more of their available tickets. In fact, the number of shows above 90% capacity overall is a staggering 17 shows – more than half the total number of shows playing; with a further five playing at above 80% and a couple more just missing the mark with figures at above 79% capacity.

So, it would appear that Broadway is booming. Yet the storm clouds of autumn aren't just gathering; they're already sending several shows off at their mere threat. Last week, two high-profile musical entries posted closing notices: Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, which had played to over 98% capacity the week before last, and recorded sales of $875,613.93 on a potential of take of $1,073,872.00, announced it was closing on September 3, having stumbled into a major recasting controversy after the departure of original star Josh Groban. Less surprisingly, Bandstand also posted closing notices for September 17, having taken just $522,302.05 on a potential yield of $1,010,288.00 the week before last.

Stormy weather for weatherman Phil Connors and Groundhog Day

As ever on Broadway, there's little middle ground: it's either boom or bust. And much as it pains me to say so, two shows I loved in the past season are also facing an uphill struggle: Groundhog Day is filling under 73% of its seats, and taking less than half its potential gross, with $607,345.20 on a possible $1,303,932.00. Meanwhile, War Paint (starring the peerless Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole) is filling 79.49% of its seats, but heavy discounting is indicated by the fact that it, too, is taking less than half its potential gross, earning $570,953.50 on a potential $1,260,814.00. They may see out the summer, but I wonder if they'll see out the year.

I revisited Groundhog Day last week, I hope not for the last time. It gets richer, deeper, funnier and darker with every viewing.

And I'm not the only fan: Bill Murray, who played weatherman Phil Connors in the original film, paid his first visit to the show last week, too – and immediately went again the next night, too. He was reported as being in tears watching it, and told the New York Times afterwards: “The idea that we just have to try again. We just have to try again. It’s such a beautiful, powerful idea.”

The (in)decent play's the thing...

Broadway is a brutal place. Costs are so high that in order to meet the weekly running cost, let alone attempt to recoup the initial capitalisation, shows have to run at very high levels of capacity. If they fail to make the "nut" (break-even), producers are forced to write off their capitalisation and shut up shop, rather than risk adding to their losses. Theatre owners also exercise the right to find another tenant and will force a show out if its income falls below a contractually agreed point.

And in the run-up to the Tony Awards, it is a very crowded marketplace, with lots of shows competing for attention and audiences. Winning a Tony (or two), might be thought to inoculate a production and give people a reason to see it. But even though Indecent won two – for its director Rebecca Taichman and lighting designer Christopher Akerlind – it never achieved enough momentum to translate into high audience figures. A closing notice was duly posted for June 25, but four days before that, an astonishing thing happened: the producers, led by Daryl Roth, rescinded that notice, and committed to keeping it running to August 6.

My colleague Howard Sherman has already chronicled this turnaround in detail. He quoted Roth saying: "As soon as we announced the closing, the ticket sales went up dramatically. It was crazy, because I thought to myself, okay, this is proving the point that in fact people want to see this play. Now they think there may not be time for them to see it. We were selling out for those last two weeks. It was something remarkable. I said to myself, I don’t want to regret this for the rest of my life.”

And so she kept it open. And her faith has more than paid off: in the week leading up to the Tony Awards, Indecent's box office take had been $277,395; for its final week, it reported its highest weekly gross of $739,171.

That's an incredible turn-around. More than that, it shows that there's a hunger and appetite for new plays on Broadway still, if only the message can be got out how good a play actually is.

I saw one of its final performances, and am so glad I did. This is a play of and about the theatre. But it also tells a larger story about discomfort over the portrayal of a lesbian relationship on the Broadway stage that caused a play to be shut down for indecency. This production's own refusal to die is testament to one of the play's themes: the tenacity of the theatre itself.

And for its veteran, Pulitzer prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel, it marked her Broadway debut – as did Sweat for Lynn Nottage, a fellow Pulitzer winner. And though Broadway is no longer truly the creative hub of American theatre, but only a showcase for work that has been acclaimed first elsewhere, there's a symbolic importance to them both finding a home there at last.

As Nottage told the New York Times in an interview: “The moment in which you walk up and see the marquee is absolutely magical. We have been in the trenches, we’ve fought the wars, and finally arriving feels quite exhilarating." Vogel added: "You feel the ghosts in a really great way, and they’re the kind of ghosts that are saying, ‘Welcome home’.”

Welcome home, indeed. And more significant for both is that the Broadway endorsement means the plays will have a life far beyond New York. Licensed productions of Indecent are already planned for more than 20 regional theatres, beginning with the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis and the Huntington in Boston.

In its final week Indecent was filmed by BroadwayHD, for streaming availability from January 2018, in conjunction with International Holocaust Remembrance Day. So the original production will live forever, as it will in my memory of seeing it.