Mark Shenton’s top 6 Stephen Sondheim musicals

We all have our personal favourite musicals, and my list is typically saturated with shows written by Stephen Sondheim. No one has made the contribution to the modern American musical that he has, and every single song he has written for every single show is of some enduring interest to what has made him such a genius.

Earlier this week, Sondheim was in town for the first preview of the National Theatre's new production of Follies, and Jeremy Sams interviewed him on the stage of the Dorfman Theatre; at the end of it, Sams fan-gushed over him, thanking "Stephen Sondheim, my hero".

It's hard not to – I conducted a 2004 platform with Sondheim, also at the National, and I have to say that I was more than a little intimidated. And rereading the transcript of it, I see that the seed for Follies might have been planted then.

I asked him: "The National have done quite a few of your shows. Is there any particular one you’d like them to do next?"

And he replied: "Oh my goodness, I’d have to think. There was almost a production of Follies here a year and a half ago, I’d love to see that here, in this theatre. You look around at this theatre and though it’s not a decaying theatre, the size of it would be nice."

I ended the interview by quoting something Sams once said about him, so that, too, brought it full circle to this week's interview by Sams himself. Sams had once said to me: "I venerate him as a human being and as an artist. The only thing I have against him is that he’s covered every exit and nailed it up, and it’s very hard for everyone else. He’s as big to musicals as Wagner is to opera, and the history of musicals will never be the same again until he’s written out of it, and that will take a century."

So I asked Sondheim if it was hard to carry that legacy, and he replied: "I don’t think of that. I don’t see myself from a bird’s eye viewpoint. It’s very complimentary, but you know, the good news about what’s happening to musicals is that there’s much more talent out there, both in New York and in London." Sondheim’s shows live on. And so does his legacy, in such vibrant newcomers as Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has one foot in the past and another firmly in the here and now that Sondheim also applauded in his talk.

These are my six most essential Sondheim's shows.

1. Sweeney Todd

If I'd have to choose a single Sondheim musical that towers over the rest, it would be Sweeney Todd, a musical and dramatic masterpiece of massive range and depth. Whether you see it in a massive opera house, as I have (both at Covent Garden and New York City Opera), or a tiny studio theatre (I've seen it at the Union and the Bridewell theatres in London, and also of course in the tiny real-life Tooting pie and mash shop (pictured) that has now been recreated Off-Broadway), it resonates with passion, fire and fury. A few years ago I thought I was Sweeney'ed out – I'd seen it so often that I thought there was nothing new I could get from it. But now it has become like an old friend; a show whose company I just enjoy, even as it sends chills down my spine, every time. Sondheim once described it as his love letter to England, and although the transfer of Hal Prince's original 1979 Broadway production quickly flopped at Drury Lane in 1980, we have long since embraced it as one of the most regularly staged of Sondheim's musicals over here, recently with the stunning Chichester production that transferred to the Adelphi with Michael Ball in the title role and Imelda Staunton as Mrs Lovett.

2. Merrily We Roll Along

The original production of Merrily, which immediately followed Sweeney Todd to open on Broadway in 1981, was one of Sondheim's fastest and most upsetting flops, running for just 16 performances after it opened. Yet its score is probably my favourite of any Sondheim musical, a show that haunts and stings as it portrays the changing paths of three friendships over time. When the Menier Chocolate Factory revived it in 2012 in a production (pictured) that subsequently transferred to the Harold Pinter Theatre, I wrote here: "This is a production of crushing beauty about crushed lives that paradoxically offers an exhilarating reclamation of a one-time flop. Could the next stop be Broadway?" It hasn't yet got there, but it's taking a small step closer next month, when Maria Friedman recreates it for Boston's Huntington Theatre, with original stars Mark Umbers and Damian Humbley newly joined by Eden Espinosa.

3. Follies

There is no Broadway show I wish I'd seen more than the original 1971 Hal Prince production of Follies, another in Sondheim's catalogue of shows about middle-aged disappointment and compromise from youthful ideals, in which characters revisit their former lives from 30 years ago when they first met while working as Follies dancers, or dating them, in a theatre that is now about to be torn down. I saw its first (and extensively rewritten) London production in 1987 at the Shaftesbury Theatre 17 times; now, 30 years on from then, it is back at the National (but using the original score and script). It's a show about time's passage that is only growing in resonance for me as I get older myself: I'm the same distance from seeing that original London production now as the characters in the show are from themselves. The show is a hall of mirrors in which we see ourselves reflected.

4. Sunday in the Park With George

While the 1970s saw Sondheim collaborate with director Hal Prince on a series of productions that broke the mould of musicals up to then, his first post-Prince musical saw him working with James Lapine on this utterly wonderful exploration of the private passions, determination and anguish of making art, told through the story of French impressionist painter's Georges Seurat's creation of his most famous painting. It's a thrilling work, brooding and impassioned. It was the first of Sondheim's musicals I ever saw in its original production on Broadway in 1984, when I was still a student; I've seen just about every version since, including just last week an amazing production from National Youth Music Theatre at the Other Palace that brought a spellbindingly youthful intensity to its storytelling. Also earlier this year, Jake Gyllenhaal reprised his thrilling performance as George on Broadway, which I saw twice there (and had seen last year in its concert run at New York City Center).

5. A Little Night Music

I unhesitatingly adore arguably Sondheim's most romantic and ravishing 1973 musical A Little Night Music, even if the romances it portrays are incredibly bittersweet. It is currently being revived at Newbury's Watermill Theatre in a production that fully demonstrates its riches (pictured). As I wrote for The Stage: "Its rich palette of swirling romanticism laced with the pervading sadness of encroaching middle age and the realisation of missed romantic opportunities is caught with piercing truth and ravishing musicality in Paul Foster's immaculate actor-musician revival in Newbury." It runs there to September 16.

6. Into the Woods

Sondheim and Lapine's mash-up of popular fairytale stories into a cautionary tale of existential dread of forces beyond our control is also a gorgeous, uniquely healing story of parenthood and community. Sometimes mis-sold (because of the fairytale elements) as a family-friendly musical, it's actually a piercingly grown-up show about growing up. The Stage's reviews editor Natasha Tripney saw it last year at the Menier Chocolate Factory (pictured).