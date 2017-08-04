Mark Shenton’s top 6 Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals

Andrew Lloyd Webber is without question Britain's most successful musical theatre composer of all time – not only does he currently have the longest-running musical in history on Broadway (The Phantom of the Opera), but this year he has set a double record, with four shows simultaneously on the boards on Broadway earlier this year (Phantom, Cats, School of Rock – The Musical and the return of Sunset Boulevard), and that feat is now reprised in London.

With the West End return of Evita this week, newly joined by the return of last year's summer production of Jesus Christ Superstar to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, there's also Phantom (of course) and School of Rock. And also announced is a newly revised version of The Woman in White for the Charing Cross Theatre in November.

Here are my top six favourite Lloyd Webber scores – what are yours?

1) Jesus Christ Superstar

This edgy, rock-based score, with lyrics by Tim Rice, was initially released as a concept album in 1970 before being brought first to the Broadway stage in 1971, and then the West End in 1972, where it ran for more than eight years and became the longest-running musical in history up to then. It remains my favourite of all Lloyd Webber's scores: a turbo-charged rush of melody and rhythm. The stunning revival at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre last summer also did something rare for a show that probably tends to work better as a concert than a fully staged production: it provided it with real theatrical energy and a narrative spine. I can't wait to see (and hear) it again.

2) Evita

This show, also released as a concept album first in 1976 before reaching the West End stage in 1978, is probably Lloyd Webber's signature dramatic achievement as a composer, brilliantly supplying the propulsion to its biographical story of the late Argentinian first lady, with libretto and lyrics again by Rice. It also has some of Lloyd Webber's most haunting melodies, too, including the iconic Don't Cry for Me Argentina, I'd Be Surprisingly Good for You and High Flying, Adored. Every musical theatre actress wants to play the title role; among those who have triumphed are Julie Covington (the original – and possibly still best – vocal interpreter on the album, though she never did it on stage), Elaine Paige (the West End's first Eva) and Patti LuPone (who originated it on Broadway). Currently Emma Hatton is sensational at the Phoenix Theatre in London.

3) Tell Me on a Sunday

This song-cycle for a solo woman was first created as a TV musical in 1980, and subsequently brought to the stage as the first half of Song and Dance in the West End in 1982, where Marti Webb reprised her television performance of a single woman's romantic (mis)adventures in New York and LA. Written for a single voice, it is probably Lloyd Webber's most unified and consistent score (to lyrics by Don Black) that pours a woman's heart and soul in song. Songs like Unexpected Song, Come Back With the Same Look in Your Eyes and the title song pulse with feeling and yearning.

4) Cats

Lloyd Webber's most spirited and surprising show, Cats was the most improbable of hits, setting a classic series of TS Eliot poems to song, and giving them theatrical structure. It's bold, theatrically brilliant and tuneful. Originally premiering at the West End's New London Theatre in 1981, where it ran for 21 years, it became a global sensation, translated into more than 20 languages. It has one of Lloyd Webber's greatest-ever standards Memory (with additional lyrics by director Trevor Nunn), and Gillian Lynne's original iconic choreography turned this into that rare thing, a British dance-based musical that soars.

5) The Phantom of the Opera

Possibly the most personal and heartfelt of Lloyd Webber's shows, written as a vehicle for Sarah Brightman who was became his wife and muse, it revolves around a disfigured composer who falls in love with his favourite soprano. Hal Prince's original production, which premiered at Her Majesty's Theatre in London in 1986 (where it is still running), remains one of the greatest of all musical theatre stagings (again with choreography by Gillian Lynne). Songs like Music of the Night and All I Ask of You, with lyrics by Charles Hart, have deservedly become standards.

6) Sunset Boulevard

This glorious, grand, over-the-top musical version of the celebrated Billy Wilder film has another epic role for a leading actress in Norma Desmond, originally played in the West End in its 1993 premiere by Patti LuPone, who was controversially replaced for Broadway by Glenn Close. Close recently returned to the role both in London and on Broadway. With One Look, As If We Never Said Goodbye and The Perfect Year are among its most memorable tunes, to lyrics by Don Black and playwright Christopher Hampton.

Honourable mentions:

Those are my favourite Lloyd Webber scores – but I also want to award honourable mentions to two more – Requiem, Lloyd Webber's most classical work written as a tribute to his late father, is a requiem mass that premiered in 1985 in a New York church; and School of Rock, his newest show (now at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre, where it premiered in 2015 and at the West End's New London Theatre, where it opened in 2016), which is also his freshest and most youthful score in years.