Mark Shenton: Warning! Too much theatre can be bad for your health

I have long, and sometimes proudly, self-identified as a theatre addict. I will not be stopped from going to the theatre at any and every opportunity. I recently saw 12 shows in a single week. I’m not talking about the current Edinburgh Fringe, where that would be a light diet, but a normal week, where I went out every single evening plus to five matinees.

Of course I’m able to convince myself that I’m ‘working’, so I’m probably a workaholic, too, but truthfully no one needs to see as much as I do to be a critic, so I’ll just admit that I’m an obsessive. Thank God I do what I do for a living: my addiction would be simply unsustainable if I had to pay for all my fixes.

I’ve just returned from five nights in New York, where I saw eight shows, including two each on Saturday and Sunday and three on Wednesday (2pm, 7pm and 9.30pm), before flying home overnight last Thursday to land on Friday morning, with the intention of seeing two shows that day and another two on Saturday before going on to Edinburgh on Sunday.

Except that on landing at Heathrow on Friday, it took me about 30 minutes to walk from the airplane door to the terminal exit. I had to keep stopping to sit down and catch my breath before resuming. This had also partly happened in New York, but I attributed it to the extreme heat and mitigated the effort involved by simply taking more cabs than usual. I was in denial, though a friend I’d taken to a show the previous week – the Tony-winning Frances Ruffelle, who now lives in New York – had urged me: “Please, please go and get checked. We are a funny age! Well, not that funny.”

He said I might have 'crescendo angina'. It sounds like something Patti LuPone risks when hitting the high notes

I duly took a shower at Heathrow airport and, like the good theatre addict I am, didn’t even go home first, but went direct to South Kensington to see the matinee of the BBC Prom performance of Oklahoma!, played by the John Wilson Orchestra and with a cast featuring Scarlett Strallen and Robert Fairchild. A friend met me at the tube station, and it took me another 30 minutes to get myself to the Royal Albert Hall. Something was up. After the show, I took an Uber home rather than trying to negotiate the rush-hour tube with my luggage.

I decided to move the show I was planning to see that night to Saturday and take a rest. But was I going to be all right to go to Edinburgh on Sunday? Mindful of all those hills I’d have to negotiate, and the fact that by now I could barely stagger a few minutes without having to rest, I finally decided it was time to get checked out. So on Friday night, I went to the casualty department at St Thomas’ Hospital.

A battery of tests – and several hours – later, a registrar told me my blood tests had been abnormal, with possible traces of troponin proteins, indicative of a heart problem. He thought I might be suffering from ‘crescendo angina’, which sounded to me like the sort of thing Patti LuPone (or Frankie Ruffelle) might experience as they try to hit the high notes.

He admitted me to the hospital to see a cardiologist, who told me I would be given an angiogram the next day. I asked if I could go home and simply return for it then – secretly thinking that if I did, I could get to the Other Palace for the National Youth Music Theatre’s Imaginary, then to the Union for The Hired Man that I had skipped the night before.

The theatre addict was trying to do a deal again. In the event, I was rewarded with a direct transfer to the cardio unit – and found myself on the Stephen Ward (which of course immediately made me think I was in an Andrew Lloyd Webber musical). And that’s where I’m writing this column, on the Monday morning before I go off for my angiogram.

I’ve had a wake-up call, in every sense. Yes, I had to miss a show at the Union and cancel my trip to Edinburgh, but at least I’ve had a warning. I’ve not simply keeled over. And I’ve been inundated with messages of support via email, Facebook and Twitter from actors, producers and fellow critics.

One actor who had urged me to see her show before I fell ill said: “I really thought, as I wrote my last email to you, ‘How the bloody hell does he do it all without being ill?’ On a lighter note, you seemingly dodged a bullet with our show! Well, it’s new work so it’s always worth a shot. The results are clearly not always considered successful... And on to the next.”

That’s refreshingly philosophical. And a lesson to be learned, too. I’m glad I’m going to be here for the next one – even if I’ve missed this one.