Mark Shenton: Sorry Anthony Horowitz, critics shouldn’t only be cheerleaders

There's nothing new to artists being defensive about critics. But polymath writer Anthony Horowitz, who has written novels, TV series and plays, has taken his sense of grievance to a whole new level.

Speaking at the Edinburgh International Book Festival last week, he commented that, in comparison with other art forms, theatre was "brutal, horrible; you have no idea how awful theatre is". In contrast with a bad review of a television show that "I probably wrote two years before [and] don’t care", he said that theatre critics "have the power of getting you on the first night”.

He's getting his revenge by including the murder of a critic in his new crime series The Word Is Murder. He added of this that it gives him the "chance to try to express something, through a whodunnit form, that writers have been talking about for years: that however much you disdain them and dismiss them [critics], they still hurt you”.

Yet he's also looking for a reason for why the critics were apparently so hostile to his last play Dinner With Saddam, which premiered at the Menier Chocolate Factory in 2015, and thinks it is perhaps because he is "too ubiquitous”.

As I tweeted last week:

Horowitz thinks his play DINNER WITH SADDAM was “brutalised by critics” because of his success in other media. No, its because it was shit. — Mark Shenton (@ShentonStage) August 14, 2017

And Time Out theatre editor (and The Stage contributor) Andrzej Lukowski replied:

I can confirm it was definitely shit https://t.co/rvH8E3gwnl — Andrzej Łukowski (@MrLukowski) August 14, 2017

Perhaps we are rubbing salt into the wounds, but dressing up his critical failure in this way is a peculiar form of denial that warrants a robust response.

But I got a robust response of my own from Menier artistic director David Babani, who commented: "I wish you knew how much hard work and effort is involved in putting on a world premiere. Play or musical, it is an incredibly difficult tightrope to cross. I am genuinely sad that you didn't like it. I think the piece had a lot going for it.

“I don’t, however, think that this sort of 'commentary' is helpful or constructive given how hard people struggle to give themselves to a project. Of course not everything can work – life would be very boring if that were the case. Your harshness may well stop others from taking the artistic leap to create something from scratch and share it with the world."

Of course, theatre has the right to fail. Look at what has happened at the National Theatre this summer with two main Olivier shows in quick succession, Salome and Common. But it is the job of critics to be honest with their reactions and not censor themselves, however much hard work has gone into its creation.

Yet Horowitz took his grievance against critics to suggest another defence against their opinions: withdrawing the traditional hospitality extended to them. "As a board member of the Old Vic, I don’t know why we give these people free tickets on the first night. Yes of course it might get four or five stars and that sort of helps us, but when they don’t and when they come in and are horrible about somebody’s work that just makes me angry."

In other words, good reviews are of course welcome, but bad ones not. It reminds me of an observation by playwright Somerset Maugham: "People ask for criticism, but they only want praise." But critics unfortunately cannot be just cheerleaders; sometimes, unfortunately, they need to be critical, too – however much Horowitz or his producer Babani disagree.