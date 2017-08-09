Mark Shenton: Quality will out at Edinburgh – both for shows and theatre critics

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe is once again upon us, and with it some 3,398 productions from which to choose. No single publication, whatever its resources, let alone any single critic, will be able to more than scratch its vast surface.

So Edinburgh, inevitably, welcomes all comers to its critical ranks as much as it does to its theatrical ones: anyone can put on a production here, and anyone can review them, too.

Putting on a fringe show can be a valuable training experience, just as writing a review of one can be, but does an audience want to part with both its time and money to see a show put on purely as the former simply on the basis of a review written by someone doing the latter?

Just as professionally produced shows rise above the crowd, so do professional reviewing outlets too.

When I interviewed Ben Brantley, now the joint chief theatre critic of the New York Times, a couple of years ago, he told me: “There have always been critics, since the Athenians, and I assume there will always be some sort of market for it, though we’re in the twilight of a certain tradition of it. We are still very much in the early days of the way the internet works, but eventually there will be a shake-out, I think, and a hunger for vetted, authoritative journalism.”

That isn’t to say that new companies and new critics can’t emerge from the noise. But in a crowded market, it is inevitably that audiences migrate first to the places they hope will deliver – whether it’s either shows or reviews about them.

I have long come to depend on Lyn Gardner, now a fellow associate editor here at The Stage, as the canary I trust down the mineshaft of Edinburgh; if she returns alive and chirping the praises of something, I know it is worth trying to see.

I have also regularly depended on the missives of established Scottish-based critics such as Joyce McMillan on The Scotsman, Mark Fisher on Scotland on Sunday and The Stage’s own Thom Dibdin to provide a local perspective on a city’s theatrical ecology they know very well.

The Stage’s own team, led by reviews editor and joint lead critic Natasha Tripney provide a feverish rush of reviews that’s also valuable for discovering less obvious shows.

In common with many people, I feel daunted and even overwhelmed by Edinburgh at times. But I’m going up this year for a seven-day stint; I know I will be taking only a sampler of what’s available to see, and depending on the fellow critics I’ve already named to send me in the ‘right’ directions.

I am, however, mindful of Gardner’s provocative words in a recent editorial for Theatre Record, in which she bemoans that she’s alone among broadsheet critics in going to Edinburgh for an extended period.

She wrote: “Producers and programmers and artistic directors all know the value of decamping to Edinburgh during August and do so in droves, so why should critics be exempt? Neglecting Edinburgh is turning your back on the future of British theatre, and bearing witness to the future is one of our jobs, and when we so easily abandon that function it makes what we do seem much less necessary and is one more nail in the coffin of paid journalism.”

As a freelance critic – and not part of The Stage’s Edinburgh review team – I’m paying my own way to Edinburgh this year, and even if the tickets to the shows may come free, nothing else does. So going to Edinburgh is an investment in my own critical future as well as that of theatre that I love so much.

I know that I need to take some risks: as Matt Trueman pointed out in The Stage: “If we stick to the stuff we already know and love, so too, inevitably, will our readers. It behoves us to seek out new talent, to try out new things, to get our noses dirty by digging around. Edinburgh means keeping an ear to the ground. It’s all about exploring.”

Keeping my own ear to the ground for me is about listening to what critics like him and Gardner are saying. But there’s no substitute for hard work: as Gardner also wrote in Theatre Record: “The Edinburgh Fringe always strikes me as being a bit like a Punchdrunk show: the more effort you are prepared to put in, the more you will get out of it. Exhausting, but true.”