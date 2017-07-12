Mark Shenton: Should playwrights have total control of their work?

Playwrights are entitled to a large degree of control over their work. They’ve created it, after all. But how far does that reach extend once they send it out into the world?

We’ve seen playwrights, or their estates, trying to curb what they consider to be interpretative “excesses”. One of the most famously prescriptive has been the Samuel Beckett estate. In 2003, it threatened to close down a production of Waiting for Godot at Sydney’s Belvoir St Theatre for accompanying the play with a percussive soundtrack. Director Neil Armfield defended his approach: “We have done our best with respect and love for this great, difficult and unruly classic. In coming here with its narrow prescriptions, its dead, controlling hand, its list of ‘not alloweds’, the Beckett estate seems to me to be the enemy of art.”

Armfield was insisting on the right to creative freedoms, whatever the author may say. You can hardly blame some playwrights, then, for seeing the writing on the wall and making plans before they die to insist on some ‘not alloweds’.

Ronald Harwood was so incensed at gender swapping in Shakespeare plays that he has specified in his will that no woman should ever play the part of Sir in his play The Dresser. “It is just impossible. How could it happen? It’s impossible for a woman to play Lear more than 100 times. It would be nonsense, it wouldn’t happen,” he insisted last February, though Glenda Jackson has, in fact, since played Lear.

Shakespeare is in the public domain, so there was no estate to deal with when Jackson took on this challenge (or Harriet Walter, Michelle Terry or Maxine Peake to play Prospero, Henry V or Hamlet respectively). But other authors exercise casting approval, alive or dead.

A few months ago, the estate of Edward Albee refused to grant the rights to produce Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? to a theatre in Oregon when it planned to cast a black actor as Nick, the new biology professor at the college where the play is set. Sam Rudy, spokesman for the estate, told the show’s producer: “It is important to note that Mr Albee wrote Nick as a Caucasian character, whose blond hair and blue eyes are remarked on frequently in the play, even alluding to Nick’s likeness as that of an Aryan of Nazi racial ideology.”

It has also recently come to light that Albee insisted in his will that any incomplete manuscripts at the time of his death be destroyed. David A Crespy, president of the Edward Albee Society, has said: “Am I disappointed? Yes, because every tiny bit of everything that a writer has written provides insight into that writer’s creative process. But am I surprised? No. He maintained very strict control over the materials that were available to the public.”

And James Bundy, dean of the Yale School of Drama, added: “Edward’s choice strikes me as entirely in keeping with his own exacting standards. It’s no more our business than it would have been if he had made a little bonfire of his work before his death, or shredded some manuscripts one day long ago – perhaps he did. It’s ultimately a good thing for artists to negotiate their own artistic destinies within the framework of the relevant laws.”

But some playwrights are going even further, dictating the conversation around their work, too. David Mamet has stipulated in contracts for licenses of his plays that theatres cannot hold post-show talks within two hours of a performance, with violators risking the loss of performance rights and a fine of $25,000 for every talk held. Perhaps he wants the work to speak for itself; but it also suggests a sensitivity about trying to control public reactions to it.

What next? Theatremakers banning critics from attending their work?

Parts of the Chicago theatre community recently rounded on Hedy Weiss, long-time critic of the city’s Sun-Times newspaper, and sought in an online petition to do just that, after objections were raised to one of her reviews.

The Tribune replied in an editorial: “There’s a hint of campus-style intellectual coddling at play in the attacks on Weiss, as if members of the theatre community, like some students and professors, want to exist in a ‘safe space’ protected from disagreeable ideas. But if there’s one place in the creative world that shouldn’t be safe from controversy, it’s the theatre. Live performances deliver ideas and emotions in a uniquely powerful way. Playwrights speak their mind, and so do critics. If some members of the Chicago theatre community need a ‘trigger warning’ to get through the season, then here it is: You won’t like every review you see.”