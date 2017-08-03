Mark Shenton: Can you have too many Hamlets?

While Andrew Scott is giving us his Hamlet at the Harold Pinter Theatre in the West End (a production that originated at the Almeida), there comes news of another, even higher-profile actor who is now going to play the role.

It's probably going to be the hottest ticket of the year, since it is playing for three weeks only, at a tiny venue – RADA's Vanbrugh Theatre, which has an audience capacity of 183 in its standard configuration.

The actor is Tom Hiddleston, whose last London stage appearance was in the title role of Coriolanus in the 251-seat Donmar Warehouse in 2013. Since then, his star has risen even higher, so expect this production to be even more highly sought after.

Though access to this Hamlet is limited, it's also in a genuinely good cause: all funds raised will support the RADA Attenborough Campaign, which aims to raise £20 million for the regeneration of the school’s Chenies Street premises. RADA's own star president Kenneth Branagh will direct the show. Intriguingly, he was originally supposed to direct Jude Law's Hamlet but had to bow out because of filming commitments. Branagh's Hamlet in 1988, for the Renaissance Theatre Company was directed by Derek Jacobi, himself once a notable exponent of the role.

Of course, every young actor with a classical theatre training wants to play this role, and each one will choose how and where and with whom they will do it.

Scott isn't the Almeida’s first Hamlet, for instance – the theatre previously produced a revival with Ralph Fiennes but on that occasion, did it off-site in the larger Hackney Empire in 1995 in a production that subsequently transferred to Broadway.

Likewise, when Jude Law played the role, it was done as part of the Donmar's West End residency at Wyndham's (in 2009, again subsequently transferring to Broadway). In the past few years, we've also had Rory Kinnear (National Theatre, 2010), Maxine Peake (Manchester Royal Exchange, 2014), Benedict Cumberbatch (in a Sonia Friedman production at the Barbican, 2015) and two Royal Shakespeare Company Hamlets at Stratford-upon-Avon – Jonathan Slinger in 2013 and Paapa Essiedu in 2016 – neither of which transferred to London. The Globe to Globe Hamlet ended its two-year worldwide tour of 197 countries with performances at Shakespeare's Globe last year.

Is this overkill? Can you get too much of a good thing?

Last year, three Tempests opened in a two-week period, when the RSC's version with Simon Russell Beale as Prospero opened in Stratford the week before the opening of the Donmar’s version with Harriet Walter at King's Cross and another at the Print Room (I saw the first two). The year before, we had multiple King Lears, including Timothy West at Bristol Old Vic, Don Warrington at Manchester’s Royal Exchange Theatre, Antony Sher at Stratford-upon-Avon and Glenda Jackson at London’s Old Vic. Of these, I missed only West in Bristol.

In the last year, I've seen four versions of Julius Caesar, including at Stratford-upon-Avon, Sheffield and the Donmar's all-female production at King's Cross. It was also part of Ivo van Hove's Roman Tragedies at the Barbican, while Bristol Old Vic also staged the play in June (which I didn't see) and Nicholas Hytner's new Bridge Theatre will perform it in January with a cast that includes Ben Whishaw and David Morrissey.

So it isn't just Hamlet that we are exposed to on a seemingly endless loop.

In fact, only theatre critics tend to complain, since most people don't get to see them all.