Mark Shenton: Bad theatre can really get under your skin

There's nothing quite as debilitating as watching a bad play with no easy means of escape. Of course you could just get up and leave, but given that there are real, living actors up there on stage, and they'll see you go, it feels so rude that you're frozen to the spot. You have to endure it, just as they do. This duty goes without saying if you're a critic: it’s your job and you’ve been given a free ticket, so it’s your obligation to stay.

An actor who was recently in one such show recently wrote to me to describe the agony was on their side of the footlights.

"The critics don't know the half of it. The only thing getting me through has been our incredible cast. I appreciate you coming, because, as you know, the actors still have to get up there each night whether the director has screwed them or not," the actor told me.

Bad theatre feels like a particularly severe violation of the supposed contract the theatre makes between its exponents and its audience: as Baby June sings in Gypsy: "Let me entertain you/ And we'll have a real good time." The feeling of shared pleasure should be mutual.

But sometimes, inevitably, it fails. And that's when critics can spare the audience's time and investment. The Observer's Susannah Clapp has twice this year done so. First, she wrote trenchantly of the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre stage version of A Tale of Two Cities earlier this summer: "Every couple of years someone writes a column saying how she has been to the theatre after long abstinence, had a bad time and decided she will never go again. Every now and then I see what she means. When the theatre is really bad, it is intolerable. It is as if it has an autoimmune disease: the very qualities that can make stagework invigorating – liveness, boldness, faith in words, an open heart – turn against it and look like blunders. The best of theatremakers can produce the worst of shows. A Tale of Two Cities is a toolkit for stage-haters."

Last week, Clapp encountered a show that she described even more brutally: "The Divide is one of the most astonishing failures I have seen on the stage. Astonishing not because a floundering drama is at the centre of the Edinburgh International Festival’s theatre programme. It is hardly the first. But because this is an utterly undramatic play by Alan Ayckbourn, whose language is essentially theatrical."

I missed both. The Divide is due to transfer to the Old Vic in January; I’m guessing that if that still goes ahead, substantial rewrites will be ordered first. I have a professional curiosity in seeing it: Acykbourn is one of our greatest and most prolific playwrights, so even his failures – at least as it currently seems – are of interest. But at the same time it's a tall order to expect audiences to devote six hours to it in a festival context that is more typically made up of shows that last an hour or so. You could see six shows in the time it takes to see this one.

There are, of course, the one-star shows where the pleasure of reading the review justifies the punishment seeing it must have been – critics, I sometimes say, see the shows so you don't have to. Still in Edinburgh, The Stage critic Stewart Pringle penned a classic of its kind when he reviewed Irvine Welsh and Dean Cavanagh's Performers and dubbed it "a wet fart of a play”.