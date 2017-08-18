Mark Shenton: 6 legendary Broadway premieres I wish I’d seen

There are times when I really wish I could have access to a Tardis, and have it take me back to an earlier Broadway so I could see the original productions of shows I missed the first time around.

Nowadays, with cinema-quality recordings being made of many shows, future generations will at least have that; but we're stuck with grainy TV coverage from appearances on Tony Awards or TV commercials to get a sense of a show. These are some productions I wish I could have seen in their original outings.

1. Follies

Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman's bracing 1971 musical of fraught, disappointed marital relationships, set against the imminent destruction of a theatre, returns to the London stage in a new production at the National Theatre from August 22, with a cast that includes Imelda Staunton, Philip Quast and Janie Dee. For its first London production, Cameron Mackintosh produced a revised version of the show at the Shaftesbury Theatre in 1987, which I saw 17 times. I also saw the last two Broadway revivals in 2001 and 2011, as well as productions elsewhere from Paper Mill Playhouse to Clapham's Landor Theatre, but I can only imagine what it must have been like in the Winter Garden Theatre in 1971, seeing this game-changing musical and hearing its wistful and wonderful score for the first time. I would also have loved to have been at the 1985 Lincoln Centre concert production that featured Barbara Cook, Mandy Patinkin, Lee Remick, George Hearn and Elaine Stritch. There are cast albums of both; and there's a wonderful book by Ted Chapin, Everything was Possible: The Birth of the Musical Follies, that takes you back in time to the point of its creation by someone who was actually there, as a production runner. This footage on YouTube is of the famous Loveland sequence,

2. Promises, Promises

I'm mildly obsessed by the Tony awards video of Turkey Lurkey Time from the 1969 telecast for Burt Bacharach and Neil Simon's musical, recently revived at Southwark Playhouse and before that on Broadway in 2010. Nothing quite rivals the incredible energy and joy that comes off the stage in waves here, thanks to Michael Bennett's astonishing choreography. It is truly one of the all-time wonders of Broadway.

3. Nine

I saw some of the original 1982 production of Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit's 1982 musical version of a Fellini film, but not all of it. It was my first ever trip to New York, and I couldn't afford tickets for all the shows I wanted to see (even then it was pretty pricey), so I did what many did in those days: I half-timed it and snuck in at the interval to see the second half only. I've since been back to Lincoln Centre library to watch the video of the whole thing, and Tommy Tune's production remains one of the great stagings. I also saw the wonderful 2003 Broadway revival, but if only I'd seen all of the 1982 one – it remains a lingering regret of my theatrical life.

4. Bye Bye Birdie

This 1960 musical by Charles Strouse, Lee Adams and Michael Stewart is an iconic Broadway show that has become a staple of the American repertoire for high schools and college productions. Although it had a 2009 Broadway revival, it has been mostly neglected over here since the original production transferred to the West End in 1961. I'd love to see it again. But I'd most love to be able to see its original production, and especially to see its original magnificent star Chita Rivera, who I recently saw, aged 84, in America just a few weeks ago. Here she is dancing up a storm as Spanish Rose in the show.

5. Woman of the Year

This 1981 Kander and Ebb musical has never been seen in London, but the sequence from the 1981 Tony Awards of its star Lauren Bacall, singing One of the Boys, made me fall in love with Broadway when I saw it on TV then. I'm still smitten today.

6. On the Twentieth Century

The phenomenal career of producer/director Hal Prince is currently being celebrated on Broadway with a revue called Prince of Broadway, opening officially on August 24; but there isn't, alas, an extract from On the Twentieth Century, the marvellous Cy Coleman, Comden and Green musical that premiered on Broadway in 1978. I would have loved to have seen the original cast, which included Kevin Kline and Madeleine Kahn (later replaced by Judy Kaye). I did see Prince's production when it transferred, all too briefly, to Her Majesty's in 1980, with a cast led by Julia McKenzie and Keith Michell; and I've since seen the 2015 Broadway revival with Kristin Chenoweth and Peter Gallagher.