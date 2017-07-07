As The Stage celebrates musicals this week, it's worth remembering that there are significant challenges facing the genre that dominates the West End in terms of income and audience share. It's not an instant passport to wealth for investors and producers, but a genre that tests their mettle – and finances – as no other. Here are what I consider to be musical theatre's six biggest challenges today...

1. Expense

The sheer costs of putting on a new musical are typically higher than for a new play. They are dense in personnel requirements – as well as the usual technical staff, there's a whole extra music and dance department, and typically larger casts and often much bigger designs. It cost Groundhog Day, for instance, $18 million to get to Broadway this year. That's not the sort of loose change you find down the back of the sofa. And the recoupment schedule on that is pretty formidable, too: with weekly running costs for a big Broadway musical of about $700,000, it will be a long time before the show breaks even.

2. Ticket prices and audience development

Related to the high cost of putting a musical on is the fact that producers have to charge a lot for the tickets as a result. The ticket price is about to hit £100 for Hamilton in the West End – and that's before the now widespread practice of charging premium pricing. Where producers have a premium product, who can begrudge them the opportunity to capitalise on the lack of supply to meet the demand instead of handing the profits over to touts and secondary ticket agencies? I'd rather the creative teams who made the show benefited. At the same time, it's distressing that musical fans are being denied the opportunity to enjoy their passion. It's why it is essential that tickets at the cheaper end are maintained – and that doesn't just mean a handful of day seats or lottery offerings.

3. Diversity and gender representation

West End musicals are increasingly colourblind when it comes to casting, which can only be a good thing, but occasionally serious missteps occur, such as the all-white casting of last Christmas' Qdos panto Cinderella or the current, soon-to-close Half a Sixpence. While black, Asian and minority ethnic performers are generally better represented than this in musicals, women are still missing at the top creative rung: writers. As I said in my response to The Stage's recent research: "If there is a will to change, it can happen".

4. Real estate

Musicals mostly require larger houses than plays – both for the higher number of available seats to sell to recoup the investment made in putting them on and the large stage required. If a show is successful, it may occupy a theatre for several years (or even decades) to come. That puts a stranglehold on the West End; more and more playhouses have been co-opted for musicals in recent years, edging out plays in turn. There's no ready answer to this problem, short of taking the Hytner/Starr route and building some more.

5. Critical support

Some musicals are critic-proof – as proven by We Will Rock You's 12-year-plus run – but critics play a role in contributing to a climate in which musicals are celebrated and encouraged. I'm not at all sure that most are fulfilling this duty at the moment, another topic I've touched on lately.

6. Cast recordings

The problem of music publishing is not confined to musical theatre, but it has a special poignancy for it. In a world where the niche recording industry has largely collapsed, the need to create permanent records of musicals still remains. It is how musicals will live on long after the curtain comes down, and is how I learned about and came to love many musicals, without seeing them myself. So I applaud the small labels that are still maintaining this vital resource.