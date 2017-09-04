Lyn Gardner: Do free tickets mean a critic must review the show?

On almost my last day at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2015 I saw a show called Labels made by Joe Sellman-Leava who had asked me to come.

I explained that even if I did come and liked it, I would be unable to review. He wanted me to see the show anyway. I tweeted positively but couldn’t write a review.

But, months later when the show toured I wrote a recommendation for it, and when it returned to Edinburgh the following year it was in my list of recommendations and I spoke to Joe for another piece that I was writing.

My free ticket to see Labels never resulted in a review, but it may have brought positive benefits.

On my very first day of the fringe this year I went to see a solo show by a writer whose work with other companies I have admired, on a free ticket issued by the PR. But I didn’t write a review and I didn’t tweet about it either because I am not going to tweet negatively about any show in 140 characters when nuance is impossible.

Was that wrong of me? If a reviewer accepts a free ticket is the artist entitled to a review? Even if that review is negative? Or might it be kinder for a reviewer to keep mum? I’m always happy to have a conversation with any artist either via email or in person about their show, and I frequently do.

Year after year in Edinburgh I’ve seen work by young companies and not written about it because I couldn’t hand on heart recommend it. But I’ve spied a spark of something intriguing.

This year I wrote admiringly about the work of two companies whose work I’ve previously seen and not reviewed. It was because I’ve seen their work in the past that I was prepared to take another punt. Just as I will on the artist who made the show I saw on day one this year.

But is not writing about a show justifiable when – as is the case in Edinburgh – it will be the artists themselves who will be footing the cost of that free reviewer ticket?

Giving free tickets to critics is possibly an investment worth making in the hope of a rave review when you have plenty of spare capacity, but it’s far more of a gamble if you are selling out and the three seats you give away to reviewers that day – and everyday – are the difference between breaking even or not?

I ask because late in the festival a Twitter spat erupted between The Times’ comedy critic Dominic Maxwell and the Australian comic Bec Hill who took him to task for coming to see her show on a free ticket but then not writing about it.

Hi Dominic - you had a comp to my show too. No review? — Bec Hill (@bechillcomedian) August 26, 2017

Afraid not, no. I end up seeing a lot more than I have space to cover. — Dominic Maxwell (@dominicjmaxwell) August 26, 2017

Then you should have to pay for the ticket, no? — Bec Hill (@bechillcomedian) August 26, 2017

Hey, I sympathise, and that's up to you. Most PRs are aware that me coming to see a show doesn't guarantee a review. — Dominic Maxwell (@dominicjmaxwell) August 26, 2017

Maxwell – a mite belatedly, which probably stoked the outrage – explained that he didn’t have the space to write a review of every show he saw and that PRs knew the score.

But not everyone can afford a PR and not everyone knows the score. Many who lined up in Hill’s corner on social media argued that the free ticket is “an exchange, not a giveaway” and that accepting a free ticket but then not writing about the show is merely sponging.

Is it, though? I am certainly no expert on the conventions of comedy reviewing, which appears to be a far more combative sport than theatre reviewing. While I can totally understand Hill’s chagrin – particularly when she thought that Maxwell was failing to engage with her on Twitter – the question is: does any artist really want a one- or two-star review in The Times or any publication? Where is the benefit in that for either readers or artists?

Maxwell may well have liked Hill’s show, and the decision not make space available for it was entirely down to editors, not him, and a result of increasing cuts to arts coverage in broadsheet newspapers.

I saw several shows in Edinburgh this summer that I didn’t get to write about at the length or in depth as I would have liked. But that’s not to say that, as with Labels, they may eventually get some benefit out of the free ticket they gave me.

The convention has always been that critics are invited to review and are given free tickets, and that we are welcomed in and welcomed back even when our previous reviews have been less than glowing.

Bec Hill, and indeed any artist and company at Edinburgh, or indeed anywhere else, are quite within their rights to not issue that invitation and make critics pay if they want to see and review a show. Daniel Kitson has done so in the past, although those of lesser reputation might find it harder to pursue this strategy.

The free tickets for critics debate has been exacerbated by the increase in the numbers of people writing about theatre. More people writing about theatre means the conversation around it is louder and more diverse, and that’s great, but it puts greater pressure on artists and producers to meet demand.

It’s worth acknowledging that, and always remembering a free ticket is a privilege and not a right, and one we should use thoughtfully.