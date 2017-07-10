Lyn Gardner: As audiences, we need to step out of our comfort zones

“I know what I like and I like what I know,” goes the old saying. It’s a cliche, but like many cliches there is some truth lurking inside it. Particularly when it comes to theatre. There are the opera buffs and the new-writing buffs, the people who wouldn’t be seen dead at a musical, and those who never go and see anything except live art or post-dramatic theatre. They all know what they like and are only tempted by what they know.

We define ourselves as much by the culture we like as we do by the clothes we wear and food we buy. We all want people to love the novels and theatre that we love ourselves. Our taste or personal aesthetic is the way we work out who we are and who other people are. Kenneth Tynan said he could not love anyone who did not want to see Look Back in Anger. I feel much the same about Kneehigh’s Tristan and Yseult, Uninvited Guest’s Love Letters Straight from Your Heart, the National Theatre of Wales' The Passion and National Theatre of Scotland's Black Watch. You will almost certainly have your own shows that you use as a bellwether.

There’s nothing wrong with this, but the danger is that we box ourselves away, cutting ourselves off from new experiences by lending our presence only to the forms and shows that we are already pretty confident we will like. Limited budgets for theatre tickets exacerbate the tendency never to step outside our comfort zone. But if we expect theatremakers to take risks, why shouldn’t we as audiences do the same? There is no greater pleasure in the theatre than being tickled by the unexpected. I could never have predicted my joy in seeing Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat for the first time or the thrill of catching Hot Ice in Blackpool many years ago.

In an interview in the Observer, the Royal Court’s Vicky Featherstone revealed that it was seeing Evita with Elaine Paige that really moved her as a child, and what moves us is likely to spur our interest in theatre and turn us into theatregoers. For many it is pantomime that makes them fall in love with theatre.

In my own case, I have my late mother to thank for a pretty broad taste. My mother loved the theatre and she loved it all. We went to the West End to see big musicals and there was the occasional jaunt to Stratford for Shakespeare, but mostly what I saw was what passed through the local Ashcroft Theatre in Croydon on a weekly basis. We would see Chekhov one week and an Agatha Christie thriller the next. Yes, we liked some shows more than others, but seeing such an eclectic mix of shows was an education, and almost certainly responsible for turning me into a theatre critic, a job that I had no idea existed at the time.

I often think that because they have less choice, regional theatre audiences are far more likely to see a pick-and-mix of shows from different artists working with different forms than London audiences, who have sufficient variety on offer that they can choose perhaps only to see immersive theatre or new plays in particular venues. But if you live near Manchester and went to every single show in the main house and studio at the Royal Exchange, you’d have a pretty good grasp of what was going on in British theatre.

But how often do any of us really step outside our comfort zones? Even critics. It’s good to have specialisms as a critic, but we can only become expert in writing about different forms if we take the trouble to see those different forms and learn the vocabulary that each of them brings to the table. Reviewing circus requires a different vocabulary than reviewing a Shakespeare revival, and it is only what is reviewed that is valued in our culture.

When we critics, faced by new forms, shy like frightened horses and never return to see work that we find difficult or alien, we do our profession and the theatre a disservice. We keep it in thrall to the ghosts clanking around in the basement rather acting as midwives to those many talented, brave artists who are trying to move the art form on.

The first duty of a critic is to respond with the heart and head to the work presented in front of us. The second is to surprise ourselves and others by what we choose to see, whether that’s Hot Ice or the latest piece of body art. What’s good for critics is good for audiences, too. So next time you are thinking of going to the theatre, take a risk. You never know what unexpected gem you may uncover, and you may be giving a helping hand to theatre’s future.