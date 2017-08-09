Katie Jackson: Long hours, wet weather and drunk Glaswegians – why I love the fringe

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe is the jewel in British theatre’s crown. Anyone from anywhere can sign up for a daily, hour-long slot of having strangers boo their first tepid attempts at performance. It’s a special and brutally unforgiving place. And I love it.

I spent three years working as a venue crew member and then manager for Pleasance. As a crew member assigned to a specific venue, my job was to assist all shows that came through it.

Usually, that would involve 10 shows a day, each an hour long with a 15-minute turnaround in between. Add the daily power-up process – and the obligatory sweep and mop at the end of the night – and you’ve got yourself a healthy 15-hour day right there.

I would assist all the shows with whatever they needed, whether coordinating a particularly flamboyant latecomer’s admission or operating the lights and sound when a company didn’t have its own technician.

One show even asked me to have a speaking role in its sketch comedy performance, which I reluctantly agreed to.

My team and I would assist with the turnarounds, getting the first production’s props, costume and set out and the next one’s in.

It was a strange mix of action and inaction over long hours. Many were spent sat at the front door of the venue in the rain, only to have to spring into action – not just dealing with all technical aspects, but often some front-of-house duties.

And let’s not forget that the 15-minute window also includes getting one audience out and the next one in.

The military precision of these moments is vital, the schedule unrelenting. If you get behind in your daily timetable, no one is going to save you; but companies will happily blame you.

One day, in my second year, we had a musical in our venue and its radio mics were causing serious problems, which led to the show starting 45 minutes late.

Four shows later, our venue was running three hours behind schedule – a ‘code red’ scenario. And yet, three turnarounds later, we were back on track. Don’t ask me how we did it – I can’t even remember. But somehow the three of us pulled it off.

It’s a tough old gig, being crew with long days and bad weather. Having to send drunk Glaswegians away from the venue explaining that it is not, in fact, a toilet, can also get rather tedious.

So why do we do it? I can’t speak for everyone, but I can certainly say I’ve met some of the best people I know through working there.

What are my top tips for this year? Don’t annoy your venue manager too much, avoid oversleeping until you get a call from the production supervisor, who has decided to become your personal alarm clock, and, whatever you do, stay away from the Royal Mile.