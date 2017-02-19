Let It Shine Episode 7 review: Gary Barlow takes centre stage

It seems incredible that Let It Shine (BBC1, February 18) has now reached its semi-final. Whereas The Voice and The X Factor seem to drag on for months, within seven weeks Gary Barlow and his judges Danii Minogue and Martin Kemp have sifted through countless contestants to produce four pretty viable boy bands. The prize is to feature as the boy-band in a new musical penned by Barlow and Tim Firth called The Band, but so far that's about as much as we know about the show.

For the live shows, each of the judges has gamely taken part in the opening number. This week was Barlow's turn, although he did draw on Mark Owen and Howard Donald to join him for a live performance of Shine, which oddly seemed to draw War and Peace for its inspiration, albeit with better costumes.

The thrust of the semi-final was to establish that the bands were all double-threat material – singers and dancers. At the moment, nobody seems too bothered about whether the boys can act, should that be required of them in The Band. The UK evidently has a dearth of judges able to offer soundbite criticism, so yet again the US has provided a guest judge in Ashley Roberts, a former member of the Pussycat Dolls and a regular on the celebrity show circuit. In fact with pop-up appearances from members of defunct bands The Wanted, The Saturdays and Girls Aloud it's almost as if the pop-gods were making some point about the stability of being in a band as a career.

Let It Shine – Five to Five

Once again Five to Five burst on to the stage a powerhouse of enthusiasm and talent. Using the Billy Joel number Tell Her About It, the group eased a sense of a narrative into the number and when it came to the dance break, sailed through with some sharp, sound choreography. Out of all the bands this evening, these were the five who engaged the most with their audience.

Let It Shine – Iron Sun

Safe to say after the energy of the previous band, Iron Sun were a little wanting. Re-inventing Lady Gaga's Born This Way, the interpretation was a little off the wall and in truth, fairly unremarkable. The dance routine appeared swamped by the girl dancers and Harry Brown seemed to be thrust forward as a somewhat reluctant frontman. This was a boy-band-by-numbers performance and the judges could tell.

Let It Shine – Drive

Drive had the hardest job of the week. Not only did they have to contend with a dance break but they were also a cut-and-shut job, combining two members of Neon Panda with three of the original Drive line-up. In all honesty, it worked. There was a fresh energy here and a determination to succeed as witnessed in the delightfully kitsch Girls On Film. If anything, there seemed to be a lack of connection with the audience but personally, after all these lads went through last week, I don't blame them.

Let It Shine – Nightfall

These guys are playing to win. To use the vernacular, they are players. Last week they knocked it out of the park with a ballad and this week the choreography was smoking hot, while losing nothing in the lyrics. In terms of performance, Nightfall are serious contenders and their reworking of Usher's Without You was pretty faultless.

Come the late night results show there were few surprises to be had. Nightfall and Five to Five drew the most public votes and will therefore being singing at the final. There was however a sting in the tail at the sing-off. Last week saw five boys chosen from 10 to reform as Drive. In the same situation again, all five boys in Drive were chosen for the final. A remarkable feat, considering they only started working together seven days ago.

Next week, the three remaining bands battle it out for the main prize. At the moment my heart is saying Five to Five but my head is saying Nightfall. Nightfall appear to have the maturity to manipulate a musical number, whereas Five to Five can sell it on personality alone. Drive still have a lot of catching up to do, but either way, it's going to be one hell of a final.