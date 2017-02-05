Getting down to some serious boy-band slog, this week's heat of Let It Shine (February 4, 6.40pm, BBC1), the Collaborations Round saw the 40 finalists perform as bands for the first time. Summarily grouped into five teams of eight, each group had 40 hours of vocal and dance training before performing a six-minute medley with a well-known artist or band. Frankly, this was Saturday night TV heaven, with an opening number featuring all the boys who managed to put the camp back into bootcamp. Despite Danii Minogue's input looking slightly self-conscious or perhaps underrehearsed, the boys made a pretty good ensemble.

This week the guest judge was Lulu, who may not bring a wealth of musical theatre experience to the table but she once sang with Take That and, let's face it, musical theatre seems to be a bit of a dirty word on this show anyway. Gary Barlow seemed slightly out of the limelight too as the format changed considerably and it felt as though we heard less from the judges and more tales of the rehearsal room.

Let It Shine – Group 1 collaborating with Olly Murs

Setting the tone for the rest of the show, the Olly Murs medley provided pretty much everything you could want from a boy-band in the making. There was an Essex love-in from Nick Carsberg for his hero Murs, drama with Sario Solomon's multiple throat infection and the realisation that practically everyone in this team made Murs look a little long-in-the-tooth. The dancing was pretty sharp as were the vocals, and in truth this came across as a polished start to the show.

The eliminations however were a pretty dismal affair, ignoring the star way and simply reverting to the ubiquitous long pause cliche. Curtis T Johns, AJ Bentley, Yazdan Qafouri, Solomon and Carsberg all made it through and while Tyler was smiling and gracious, Scott and Connor seemed less enamoured with the decision. It seemed a hopelessly clumsy process, which hopefully we won't witness again beyond this week.

Let It Shine – Group 2 collaborating with Beverley Knight

Just when you thought you'd got to grips with how all this was going to work, the team put together to perform with Beverley Knight make it all look like hard work. For some reason they simply were not gelling as a group and this was a problem. The vocals here seemed weaker and Damien Kivlehan was certainly having issues with movement, which may well have led to his elimination along with Dylan Reid and Veeraj Lutchman. Alexis Gerred and Harry Fabulous Brown seemed to be hot favourites in this group but I sense it's probably more for the looks than the talent judging by this performance.

Let It Shine – Group 3 collaborating with Busted

If the last group seemed at odds then this seemed like a group that simply was'n't going to gel from the outset. The talent was certainly on show although Dan Budd seemed to struggle with the concept of teamwork. On stage with Busted, this was a particularly busy routine and we see first blood as Conor McLoughlin accidently punches Anthony Sahota in the face. Thankfully by the time the routine hit the studio everything was much better paced, although the vocals seemed to drop considerably as the dancing kicked off. It was time to wave goodbye to Budd, Deaglan Arthurs and Luke Stanley but the remaining team still has a long way to go to develop that important sense of unity.

Let Is Shine – Group 4 collaborating with the Kaiser Chiefs

That sense of teamwork really stood out as Group 4 assembled. Getting together on a bus seemed to genuinely help the group bond, but oh, how things were to change. Firstly Harry Neale, famed for removing his shirt following his audition, decided to leave the group after the first week. Then, just as Jazzie Mattis was beginning to bond with Callum Howells, the Welsh performer only went and got a job in She Loves Me at the Menier Chocolate Factory. Perhaps this is the reason Barlow is so wary of musical theatre types? They might grab a better offer if it comes along. Replaced with Keith Branic and Jordan Charles this was easily the edgiest of performances, probably owing to the changes along the way but Branic, Charles and Sam Glen simply didn't make the grade.

Let It Shine – Group 5 collaborating with Melanie C

If you were left drained by the last performance then nothing could quite prepare us for the drama of Kyle Passmore and Jason Brock meeting Sporty Spice. Both gentlemen of a certain age, the Spice Girls had obviously made a huge impression on them and their undisguised fandom was rather touching. In an elliptical instalment, Group 5 matched the energy, excitement and talent of Group 1 although they seemed much more of a backing group to Mel C's self-assured medley of hits. Either way, it was goodbye to Passmore, Hercules Smith and Nicky Price and a genuine moment of satisfaction to see Julius Wright being so generous in rehearsal.

A clip on BBC iPlayer has now announced the names of the bands as Five to Five, Iron Sun, Neon Panda, Drive and Nightfall. I should imagine that brainstorming session was a hoot! Next week, the live shows start and this is the moment presumably when the money comes rolling in as the phone lines open for public voting. I'm tentatively putting my money on Five to Five and Nightfall but until the live shows start, I should probably keep schtum.