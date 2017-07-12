Jess Gow: Mashing up stage management and understudy roles is a false economy

It’s not as common as it used to be, but I still occasionally see job adverts for ‘assistant stage manager/understudy’. And even one very recently for a ‘deputy stage manager/understudy’. I’m genuinely curious for someone to explain to me just how that would work.

One can only assume that, should the DSM need to go on stage, a book cover would cue the performance.

Seems slightly baffling to me that an unwell or absent actor should have such a disruptive effect on the backstage running of a show. But there are some producers who are unwilling to accept just how detrimental that kind of structure can be.

I took on the role of ASM/understudy about 15 years ago on a lengthy midscale tour. In fact, I was ASM/understudy/book cover and wardrobe mistress. And had I been more experienced I am sure that I would have realised just how ridiculous that job title is, not to mention illegal. But I was young and daft and at least the wage was Equity minimum.

There was another ASM/understudy on the tour who was a trained actor. Naturally and understandably he found the stage management side of things pretty dull. It wasn’t what he had trained to do and he had no ambition to do it. So sometimes the standard of how the backstage was run would slip, which frustrated me, and also those who were on stage.

It was discouraging to think that, had the show been staffed adequately, a fellow stage manager with passion and training could have done the job, instead of a resentful actor who had trained to do something completely different. The poor lad became unpopular with cast and crew as he didn’t really fit in with either. And despite his crappy attitude, I ended up feeling pretty sorry for him.

Back in the days of traditional repertory theatre, it was far more common for young actors starting out to take on the role of ASM/understudy, and when I work with these actors now I am always struck by their treatment of stage management.

Their understanding and comprehension of what it takes to put on a show and how hard stage managers work is always very clear, as they themselves have dealt with filthy pre-sets, long hours and tricky get-ins. And in that way the role of ASM/understudy can provide a much-needed education.

An actor who has been an ASM will never leave their dirty mug in the green room sink. As I understand it, some drama schools even force their students to undertake stage management responsibilities so that their graduates go out with a comprehension of all departments, not just on stage.

However, despite these benefits, it is difficult to shake the feeling that these ASM/understudy opportunities really benefit only one person: the producer, who fills two roles for the price of one and is more able to turn a blind eye while a company suffers the consequences of having a staff member who is neither really one thing nor another.