Howard Sherman: Who’s getting rich on Broadway (and who’s getting left behind)?

They seem to come like clockwork, roughly every six months, the press releases announcing a new record on Broadway.

They come twice a year because when logging statistics, the Broadway League tracks data according to theatrical season (more or less June to May every year), in addition to calculating numbers by calendar year.

The newest release came earlier this week, for the season ended on May 21, with the news that the seasonal gross for Broadway was the highest ever, at $1.45 billion in gross ticket sales, coming after two consecutive years at $1.37 billion.

The league notes that this 5.5% increase was achieved with fewer playing weeks (the number of weeks shows were actually in performance) and a minor dip in attendance of 50,000 tickets, to 13,270,000 admissions. Of course, what this means is that after a minor decline last year, the average ticket price paid is up yet again, with people paying ever more for a Broadway ticket, now at an average of $109.

It so happens that it’s now been five years since I conducted a small study, written up on my website, in which I looked at how much of the Broadway pie belongs to only a handful of shows.

At the time, I looked at Phantom of the Opera, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Wicked, The Lion King and The Book of Mormon, and determined that these five productions were yielding 33% of Broadway’s revenue, while accounting for only 26% of the tickets sold. Five years ago, when dynamic pricing was less common, this demonstrated primarily how many tickets were selling at the top price on these shows, while other shows that might be selling well by capacity were perhaps achieving those ends by discounting.

So, has the balance changed, since variable pricing is much more common and top prices have shot up considerably? In fact, picking five shows by sheer guesstimate – Hamilton and Aladdin as newcomers and once again looking at The Lion King, Wicked and The Book of Mormon – the results on the percentage Broadway’s overall gross represented by these shows (rounding up by a quarter of 1%) showed that they were at the very same 33% of the total. In terms of tickets sold, they accounted for slightly less than five years ago, only 24% versus 26%.

One could argue that there’s only so much elasticity in what can be achieved on Broadway, given the fixed number of theatres and number of seats. But of course we’re seeing price variances as never before, with Hello, Dolly! approaching $2 million weekly and Hamilton now regularly topping $3 million. How long those prices can be sustained, and how quickly other shows can reach those heights, is anyone’s guess.

But cumulatively, Broadway’s numbers could get an even bigger boost not necessarily next year, but certainly come 2018/19. The recommissioned Hudson Theatre will have its first full year of operation in the 2017/18 season, and the Helen Hayes, now owned by the not-for-profit Second Stage, will come back into operation midway through the season calendar.

Of course, the enormous Lyric Theatre will be offline for most of the coming season, but it will return with a bang, namely Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which presumably will keep the venue full for years to come at top prices, very likely besting Hamilton thanks to several hundred additional seats. That doesn’t even factor in the newest Disney entry, an adaptation of the film Frozen.

Looking at the season cumulatively paints a picture of robust health, but it also has the effect of masking the losses, such as the just-closed Amelie, which presumably lost its entire capitalisation, or close to it, during its brief run, or In Transit, which struggled on longer, but at very low weekly grosses. It is possible that we may be watching a scenario on Broadway where the rich get richer and the other shows, however many there may be, have to scramble for the rest of the pie. Check back with me in two years time and we should know even more.

This week in US theatre

To be honest, I have no idea if the name Jimmy Buffett carries any meaning the UK, but for two generations in the US his name has been synonymous with partying at the beach with an alcohol-based fruit drink in your hand and a parrot on your shoulder.

His catalogue of songs, including Cheeseburger in Paradise and Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes, have been tapped for the new musical Escape to Margaritaville, with a book by Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley, opening at the La Jolla Playhouse May 28 under the direction of the company’s artistic director, Christopher Ashley.