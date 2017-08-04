Howard Sherman: Stage-to-screen ‘indies’ can help bring audiences back to the theatre

This month, as blockbusters wane and before Oscar contenders start piling up, there’s a window during which smaller features may slip into cinemas and perhaps capture more attention than they might opposite Wonder Woman and Rocket Raccoon. Among those films vying for attention, though at art cinemas rather than multiplexes, will be Hello Again and Marjorie Prime.

These are not big-branded titles from an extended cinematic universe, but rather adaptations of pieces that originated on stage, never reaching Broadway.

Hello Again is a 1993 musical reimagining of Schnitzler’s La Ronde, reset in New York, written by Michael John LaChiusa. The biggest names in its cast are Audra McDonald and Martha Plimpton.

Marjorie Prime is a 2014 play by Jordan Harrison, which on film features Jon Hamm, Geena Davis and Tim Robbins; though the real star is 86-year-old Lois Smith. Smith plays the Marjorie of the title, a role she originated in Los Angeles and repeated in New York, having shot the film in between. A transcendent stage veteran, she made her film debut in 1955 opposite James Dean in East of Eden.

That these films exist at all is notable; they are independently financed and released outside of the studio system. Certainly stage works do get made into big budget films, with a renaissance in musicals typically credited to the success of Chicago – which took decades to reach the screen. Also, plays are still the source for prestige dramas that attract more kudos than box office glory such as Proof, Doubt and August: Osage County.

Earlier this year, another small-scale stage adaptation was released, with minimal fanfare: Stephen Karam bringing his own play Speech and Debate to the screen. While the work was popular at US theatres due to its small scale – the four-actor show was the first produced at Roundabout Theatre’s 60-seat Underground – it was pretty far from Hamilton in the public consciousness.The film, alas, came and went quickly.

The fortunes of independent films have waxed and waned since “indies” supposedly broke through in the 1980s with Sex, Lies, and Videotape, so none of these stage adaptations should suggest some brand new trend or tiny phenomenon.

Jason Robert Brown’s two-character musical The Last Five Years was released as a film in 2014 and going back more than a decade, Hedwig and the Angry Inch was on-screen adapted, directed by, and starring, the show’s creator John Cameron Mitchell. The lauded Beasts of the Southern Wild, while unimaginable on stage to anyone who came to the film first, was an adaptation by Lucy Alibar of her play Juicy and Delicious.

Ancillary avenues for films have proliferated in the past 35 years, starting with subscription cable and satellite alongside home video, which meant they could earn revenues beyond cinema screens.

Now, with the rapid adoption of Netflix, Amazon Prime, iTunes and Hulu - and their hunger for content and chequebooks to pay for it - there may well be even more opportunity for independent film and, specifically, films of stage works. Online streaming services also erase geographic limitations potentially widening the audiences for these films exponentially.

To be clear, I’m not referring to filmed plays, such as from NT Live (which in the US is rarely live, especially as we’re now seeing features being re-released years after their original run), but works rethought for cinema, even when they are intimate and lesser known. Yet the stage performances remain at their core in many cases. Speech and Debate preserves Sarah Steele’s memorable early turn, just as Marjorie Prime insures Lois Smith’s heartbreaking portrayal lives on.

Despite conventional wisdom in some quarters, stage-to-screen adaptations have never ended. The declaration that musicals had died in the late 1960s, did nothing to stop Grease in 1978 and Best Little Whorehouse in Texas in 1982, the same year as Annie.

While they may not have measured up to the glory days of the Freed unit at MGM, they were nonetheless large-scale films on wide release. As for plays, we saw Agnes of God (1985), Crimes of the Heart (1986) ‘night, Mother (1986), and Marvin’s Room (1996) to name a few off the top of my head.

That said, I’m particularly encouraged by Speech and Debate, Marjorie Prime, Hello Again and their ilk. We may have to work to find them in a handful of theatres or deep in the Netflix menus. But just as cast albums are essential for the long life of stage musicals, perhaps these small screen adaptations can serve the same purpose, if they end up sending people back to the original source: the stage.

This week in US theatre

Remarkably little is known about what The Terms of My Surrender actually is, save that liberal firebrand Michael Moore has promised it won’t just be him talking with (or at) audiences for 90 minutes and confirming their liberal biases.

But since Moore isn’t known for acting, singing or dancing, only his Broadway opening on Thursday will reveal what he and director Michael Mayer have up their sleeve. While he correctly predicted the 2016 election results, he’s no fan of the victor, so as ads suggest, that will dominate.

A synopsis that includes the phrase, “when you’re an assassin, being uninspired means getting sloppy, and getting sloppy means getting killed,” would seem to be the basis for a high-octane action thriller.

In fact it is describing the plot of Kill Local, a new play by Mat Smart, directed by Jackson Gay, making its premiere this week at the La Jolla Playhouse. But apparently thriller tropes will not be ignored: the theatre’s website also warns (promises) that there will be graphic violence and strong language.