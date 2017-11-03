Howard Sherman: Playwrights shouldn’t be frowned on for returning to former glories

One might think that after winning the Tony award for best play, its writer might consider their work on the text to be complete. But don't tell that to Harvey Fierstein and David Henry Hwang.

Right now, Fierstein's new version of his Torch Song Trilogy is playing Off-Broadway at Second Stage under the title Torch Song. While the truncated title reflects a significantly reduced running time, the show still retains the original three-act structure, albeit with only one intermission on offer.

Hwang's M Butterfly isn't notably shorter in its return to Broadway, but rather altered to reflect additional facts about the real-life story upon which it's based. It has fuller appreciation of issues surrounding gender identity, and accommodates scenes from the opera world.

Coming 35 and 29 years after their original Broadway productions, Torch Song and M Butterfly will likely be playing to many audiences that never saw the originals; indeed, many patrons they would hope to attract weren't alive during the inaugural runs.

Older theatregoers and long-tenured critics are the ones who will be more inclined to notice and compare the current versions to the 1980s award-winning texts.

I'm certainly a member of the older theatregoer crowd, but I'd never seen Torch Song before, so I came to it new.

I had seen the national tour of M Butterfly around 1991, but not since. Watching it again, I had inklings of where Hwang had altered it, but no certainty.

I'm planning to go back and read both plays for fuller understanding, satisfying my inner dramaturg. Most critics, I imagine, did such groundwork before they saw the productions, in order to give a fully informed opinion – even those who didn't catch the shows three decades ago.

The term 'revisal' is more commonly heard in the musical theatre world, where outdated texts attached to glorious scores are rewritten for modern sensibilities, and in some cases to fix storytelling problems.

There have, for example, been multiple attempts at Pal Joey over the years, a new On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, and Hwang himself reworked the Rodgers and Hammerstein Flower Drum Song to remove its often egregious orientalism.

For musicals, which typically have multiple collaborators from the start, altering part of the text without disrupting the lyrics and score is not an impossible task.

But playwrights returning to their own work is not unheard of. Tennessee Williams converted his flop Battle of Angels into the more successful Orpheus Descending. He also added profanities to his Cat on a Hot Tin Roof script in the 1970s that simply wouldn't have been acceptable to audiences when the play debuted two decades earlier.

Sam Shepard, while widely known for disdaining rewrites, did return to his early play The Tooth of Crime. Like Fierstein, he made the distinction by slightly altering its title to Tooth of Crime (Second Dance). Shepard also reportedly reworked his 1978 Pulitzer-winning Buried Child for its Broadway debut in 1996, with changes sufficient to convince the Tony Awards that it qualified as a new play.

There are purists who decry this kind of revisionist history, thinking that works of art shouldn't be altered to reflect changing times and tastes, but rather examined and explored through interpretation rather than change.

Certainly Ivo van Hove's productions of, say, Arthur Miller's The Crucible and A View from the Bridge, make the case for how new interpretations of unaltered texts can reveal new meanings. Sam Gold's recent production of The Glass Menagerie did just that – although all these productions also raised the hackles of the playwrights' purists.

Personally, I think it's fair to respect the authors who, after many years, have a desire to reopen their work for reconsideration, since the times have changed and so have the playwrights themselves.

It's worth noting that both Torch Song and M Butterfly, which were relatively contemporary works in their debuts, remain set in the past; it is only the perspective of the authors, and their audiences, that have changed.

If plays were paintings, and artists were literally painting over the early, acclaimed versions, I probably wouldn't be so sanguine. But so long as M Butterfly (1988) can sit on my shelf alongside M Butterfly (2017), and Torch Song gets alphabetised next to Torch Song Trilogy, then I'm fine with it.

Though I do have one condition: in the long run, producers and directors should be able to choose which of the versions they use, rather than have one become the 'official' version. Each will, inevitably, have its own merits, and the work shouldn't be painted over for future generations.

This week in US theatre

Itamar Moses and David Yazbek's The Band's Visit was acclaimed in its Off-Broadway run at the Atlantic Theatre last season and on Thursday the musical officially opens on Broadway, with its creative team and cast intact, led by director David Cromer.

A gentle, understated story about an Egyptian police band marooned overnight in a tiny Israeli village, due to a travel booking error, it is a paean to cross-cultural understanding, cooperation and friendship; qualities from which the real world can always benefit.